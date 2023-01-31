2024 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class to Feature Electrification and Minor Modifications

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class from the German luxury automaker Mercedes-Benz will be available as a mildly hybrid sedan.

The CLA-Class sedan is a small-coupe, sedan from the manufacturer and will rival with the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe and the Audi A3. The mid-life update will see the sedan sport a 416HP CLA 45 S engine coupled with a mild hybrid system, few styling modifications and an upgraded infotainment interface.

2024 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class Engine Specifications

The CLA-Class car will sport a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with turbocharging and a 48-volt mild hybrid system. However, this will not change the output of the sedan when compared to the previous models. The sedan will render the same output of 258lb.-ft. of torque and 221HP. However, the hybrid assistance will contribute to a significant change in the power and torque curves. According to the manufacturer’s claims the sedan will render up to an extra 13HP in the lower rev range.

The sedan will sport a belt-driven starter generator for energy recovery when it is in motion. This will supply the 48-volt mild hybrid system as well as the 12-volt electrical system with electricity. The car will use a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission for the transmission of power to the front wheels. There will be an option for availing the 4Matic AWD. Both options are expected to render a speed of 0mph to 63mph in 6.3 seconds. Although the manufacturer remains tight-lipped on the gas mileage, it is speculated that the upcoming 2024 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class will render at least 32mpg with the FWD option and 30mpg with the AWD model.

Interior and Cargo Details

The seats and interior of the CLA feature MB-Tex/microfiber upholstery featuring recycled materials. The sedan will have two 10.25-inches landscape screens for the infotainment touchscreen and the digital gauge cluster operating on the most recent MBUX software. The software will render support for Android Auto and Apple Car Play wireless connectivity along with Discreet, Sporty and Classic display themes. The CLA car will have an extra USB Type C illuminated port. The steering wheel controls will help to control the lane-keeping-assist function better and a Parking Package function that supports longitudinal parking and 360-degree camera-assisted parking.

The CLA-Class has ample legroom for front-row passengers while the second-row passengers features only limited legroom and headroom of 33.9 inches and 35.7 inches respectively because of the sloping roofline. The sedan has a cargo space of 11.6 cubic-feet.

What is the size of the Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class sedan?

The Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class sedan will have much the same size as that of its predecessor. It is speculated that the car will have 184.6 inches length, 72 inches width without the mirror and 56.3 inches height. There may be hardly noticeable differences in the bumpers at the front and back. The weight is likely to be a little more because of the mildly hybrid system.

What colors are available for the CLA-Class?

The various color options have not yet been revealed by the manufacturer. However, the upcoming sedan will include two new colors Hyper Blue and Starling Blue that were not offered in the earlier models. It is yet to be known if these colors will replace any of the older colors or are additional color options.

When will the 2024 CLA-Class be released?

There is no news from the manufacturer about the release date of the 2024 CLA-Class sedan. As Mercedes-Benz has already revealed the car, the sedan may be available for sale with US dealerships some time later in 2023. The sedan may also be scheduled for a spring launch.

What is the price of the 2024 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class?

The single CLA model is likely to have a price tag ranging between $41,000 and $42,000. The price may go up higher by another $2,000 for those who wish to have the optional 4Matic AWD system.