2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE Replaces the C-Class and E-Class Coupes

The German automaker Mercedes-Benz is coming up with the two-door 2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE as a replacement for its C-Class and E-Class models.

The car will be available in both coupe and convertible variants.

2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE Exteriors and Interiors

The new Mercedes-Benz borrows its external styling from its present C-Class and E-Class which makes it more attractive than before the sedans with its sleek profile. The car will have a prominent trapezoidal grille with a slight shark nose effect. It will also have a very curved roof and C-pillar along with an extended probing bonnet, a sloping boot lid, a profoundly angled rear window and a tapered rear end. It will come with a choice of 18-inch to 20-inch wheels.

Read Also: 2024 Mercedes-AMG S63 E Performance Comes with a Powerful Powertrain

The car will adopt a 2+2 layout for the interiors. The front seats will have heating, integrated headrests and four-way lumbar support. There will be a 11.9-inch portrait-style, as well as a 12.3-inch instrument infotainment, displays similar to what is found in the latest C-Class. The 11.9-inch display is positioned closer to the driver’s seat. The car will incorporate the latest MBUX infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple Car Play. It will also house a Burmester premium audio system with speakers integrated in the front headrests and a wireless charging pad.

Mercedes-Benz CLE Engine Specifications

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE will have a seven-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox as standard irrespective of the model. The car will have no rear-wheel drive and feature an all-wheel drive.

Under the hood, the car will support two mildly-hybrid engine options. One option is a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine delivering 255 HP and 295 lb-ft. torque. The other option is a 3.0-liter inline-six turbocharged engine producing 375 HP and 369 lb-ft. torque. Both engines are supported by a built-in starter-generator that increases the power and torque by 23 HP and 148 lb-ft. for a smoother driving experience as claimed by the manufacturer.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Mercedes-Benz has yet to announce the acceleration figures for the car but both versions will definitely be quite fast.

What is the size of the Mercedes-Benz CLE?

The Mercedes-Benz CLE has an overall length of 191 inches and a 112.8-inch wheelbase. This length makes it longer than the C-Class coupe by 6.5 inches and half an inch longer than the E-Class coupe.

Read Also: 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS Class Features Several Subtle Updates

What is the release date of the Mercedes-Benz CLE?

Both Mercedes-Benz CLE variants will be available by the end of 2023 as a 2024 model. However, the coupe will make its arrival before the convertible.

What is the price of the 2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE?

The coupe variant of the Mercedes-Benz CLE is slated to come with a starting price of around $68,000. On the other hand, the convertible is expected to feature a $75,000 price tag that makes it $7,000 more expensive than the coupe.

Image Credits: AUTOCAR