2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Features Full-Width Superscreen

Mercedes-Benz is working on its mid-size 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class sedan with many new digital features.

The manufacturer will focus more on software rather than hardware in its cabin. With this in mind, the luxury car manufacturer has made some interesting revelations about the Superscreen that the new sedan will have to offer.

2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Triple-Screen Setup

The upcoming E-Class sedan will feature three screens on its dashboard. One of the screens serves as the infotainment hub while the other screen is the instrument cluster. The third screen faces the seat of the front passenger. Mercedes has named the infotainment screen as the Superscreen which displays content generated by the MBUX infotainment system as well as the manufacturer’s operating system.

The Superscreen incorporates new software and hardware, the manufacturer’s connected services and 5G data from a third-party provider. There will be a row of buttons below the Superscreen that also includes Zoom and TikTok integration and selfie cameras. The 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class models without the Superscreen will sport a floating central display and digital instrument cluster above the concave trim. It also supports the installation of other third-party apps.

The screen in of the passenger shield supports a visual shield with dual light control. The integrated video and selfie camera on the dashboard checks if the driver is trying to view the passenger’s screen and dim it so that the driver does not see the content and gets distracted while driving. The camera supports both audio and video for the driver when the car is stationary and only audio when the car is on the move.

Active Ambient Lighting and 4D Surround Sound System

The Active Ambient Lighting feature is another new concept that the manufacturer is offering in the Mercedes-Benz E-Class as an option. The manufacturer has developed new software to coordinate the interior lighting on the panels of the front doors and above the instrument panel with the music from the audio system.

Flowing rhythms produce soft lighting while fast beats produce rapid light changes. The panels will reflect when you play terrible music. This feature can be turned off if not needed.

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class sedan will house the manufacturer’s Burmester 4D surround sound system. The backrests of the seat will be equipped with transducers that create a vibration effect according to the music beats.

Improved Artificial Intelligence

The artificial intelligence will be far more improved in the new sedan. It will allow car owners to set up templates for different occasions. The car will keep a track of your route and if you do the same sets of tasks daily, the sedan will do them for you and also offer a to-do list suggestion.

The Magic Modules feature will help you to set up reminders. The Hey Mercedes function will now support multitasking.

When is the cost of the Mercedes-Benz E-Class be released?

The Mercedes-Benz E350 sedan is estimated to come with a price tag of $60,000. The E450, on the other hand, will be slightly more expensive and cost $68,000.

When will the 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class be released?

The manufacturer has given no information on the exact release date of its upcoming E-Class sedan. However, it is expected to be available in dealerships in the US in early 2023. The 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class sedan is expected to rival with Audi A6 and BMW 5-Series.

Image Credits: CARBUZZ