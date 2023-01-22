2024 Mercedes Benz EQG Spy Photos Reveal its Interiors

As the luxury car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz is making its transition from gas-powered cars to electric variants, spy photos of the upcoming 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQG were leaked recently.

These photos were caught when the car was parked with an uncovered dash in the midst of its cold-weather testing. They give an insight into what the interiors of the car would look like.

At first sight, the interiors of the Mercedes-Benz car look pretty much like the manufacturer’s present gas-powered G-Class range of cars. However, on a careful look, there are some really interesting variations worth noting. The dash has a wide display located around it that extends from the driver’s side all the way up to the console in the center like in the combustion model. The controls located on the stack in the middle are, however, different.

2024 Mercedes-Benz EQG Buttons Functionality

Once again, the air vents have the same circular design as that of the G-Class SUV and the buttons are also identical. However, the functionality of these buttons is not the same. These buttons rely on the four electric motors of the SUV for their operation. The purpose of two of the three buttons is obvious. One of them is related to the functioning of the locking differentials while another activates the Tank Turn function. The function of the button on the extreme left is not known at the moment.

Other Noteworthy Interiors

The touchpad has also undergone a design change and is similar to what the manufacturer uses in its A series. The air conditioning control unit of the 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQG has a slimmer profile. There is no analog clock adjacent to the cup holders and the steering wheel has a flat bottom and touch-sensitive buttons.

There is very less information about the drivetrain. It is speculated that the car will feature four motors, each of which can be controlled independently of each other and has a transfer case. There will be a motor near each wheel that enhances the on- as well as off-road driving experience. The motors will also simulate locking differentials and render both hi-range as well as low-range capabilities.

The chassis setup will resemble that of the gas-powered G-Class. There will be a rigid rear axle and an independent front suspension for on-road driving assistance. It is also expected that the ECG will encompass a two-speed shiftable gearbox.

Where will the battery be housed in the Mercedes-Benz EQG be located?

The battery pack of the Mercedes-Benz EQG will be positioned between the rails of the chassis. It will also feature protection against hits or damage by means of a carbon Kevlar shield. It is not known what the capacity of the battery will be.

How much will the 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQG cost?

It is likely that the Mercedes-Benz SUV will be one of the manufacturer’s mid-range cars. The SUV is estimated to be available at a price range of around $150,000.

When will the 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQG be released?

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQG is speculated to mark its arrival before the end of 2023. The SUV is expected to be available for sale from next year from 2024.

