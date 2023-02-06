2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Revealed with Subtle Facelift

The German automaker Mercedes-Benz just revealed its upcoming facelifted 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class even as its rival BMW is all set to debut its new X5 LCI next week.

The new GLE-Class has a very mild facelift with just minor tweaks on the exterior. These tweaks can be noticed on the bumpers, taillights, and the DRL pattern of its headlights.

The front bumper is visually appealing and has two horizontal louvers comprising chrome inserts passing through the radiator grille. The outer air vents have a horizontal chrome accent on the grille. The interior of the headlights has two horizontal blocks for the light signet.

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Interior Updates

The GLE-Class has a few promising updates inside the SUV like what is visible on the outside. The steering wheel has undergone a complete change and is now of the same style that can be found in the S-Class models from the manufacturer. The steering wheel is equipped with touch-sensitive buttons on its horizontal spokes.

The SUV now sports a new fascia and the manufacturer’s latest MBUX infotainment system that can be controlled using touch-sensitive buttons. The digital driver’s display and the graphics of the user interface of the infotainment system have a very good appearance. The car also features a Burmeister system with Dolby Atmos surround sound that promises to render excellent sound. The 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class has two 12.3-inch clusters for the infotainment hub and instrument cluster and renders wireless support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. There is also chrome detailing on a few vents and an intuitive voice activation system.

Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Engine Options

The Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class SUV incorporates the same engines as the earlier models for the new SUV with just a few updates as well as a new plug-in hybrid model as part of its transition to electrification. The car supports the three existing GLE 350, GLE 450, and GLE 580 models and a new GLE 400e model.

The Mercedes GLE 350 engine uses a turbo-four 2.0-liter engine with 295 lb-ft torque and 255HP. The mid-range Mercedes GLE 450 engine features a turbocharged inline-six 3.0-liter engine with 369 lb-ft torque and 375HP. The most powerful Mercedes GLE 580 engine encompasses a twin-turbo V8 4.0-liter engine with 538 lb-ft torque and 510HP.

The new plug-in hybrid Mercedes GLE 400e engine houses a 2.0-liter turbo-4 coupled with an electric motor to render 479 lb-ft torque and 381HP. The SUV will support electric driving with this model with a 23.3kWh battery that will help the GLE-Class reach 0mph to 60mph in just 5.8 seconds

Other Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Software Updates

The GLE-Class SUV features some software tweaks to its electronic systems. These tweaks are reflected in the car’s dampers, all-wheel-drive system, limited-slip differential, and stability control for a sportier driving experience. The AMG design has also a few tweaks with the update.

What is the release date of the Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class?

The manufacturer has not made any official announcement of the exact release date of the GLE-Class so far. However, it is expected to reach dealers in the US in spring in the second quarter of 2024.

What is the price for the facelifted Mercedes-Benz GLE Class?

The prices for the SUV with the GLE 350, GLE 450 and GLE 580 engines are not yet known. However, it is expected that the plug-in hybrid will feature a starting price of close to $73,000.

What SUVs will the Mercedes-Benz GLE Class compete with?

The plug-in hybrid 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE Class will compete with other top-end vehicles like the Volvo XC90, Lexus RX and BMW X5.