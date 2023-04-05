2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS Class Features Several Subtle Updates

The German automaker Mercedes Benz known for its luxury car portfolio is working on its upcoming 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class with mild updates.

These updates apply to not only features but also the internal and external styling of the SUV.

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class External and Internal Specifications

One major change of the upcoming SUV is its exterior front fascia. The radiator grille in front will be bigger than before making it quite prominent and feature four louvers. The bumper will also depict a slight rework done on its lower part. The major change at the back of the car will be the revised LED tail Lights with a triple-block light signature. The AMG and Mayback variants of the SUV will also incorporate unique grille inserts.

The vehicle will also be offered in two new color options of Alpine Gray and Twilight Blue. It will also be equipped with an adjustable exhaust, adaptive high-beam headlights and a panoramic sliding sunroof. The Maybach GLS 600 variant will also have a new 23-inch wheel option. The air inlets will encompass a high-gloss black surround.

When it comes to the interiors, the 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class will seat either six or seven people. The car will incorporate the latest steering wheel featuring touch controls while the rear console will house a couple of USB ports. There will be new materials and colors for the interiors as well and the climate control vents will sport a silver shadow finish. The SUV will have multiple safety-related features like active parking, crosswind and blind-spot assists along with a surround-view monitoring system and a 360-degree camera.

The car will also house the latest MBUX infotainment system supported by a new interface and graphics. The 12.3-inch driver display will offer three modes and display styles. There will also be seven color schemes that coordinate with the ambient lighting setup.

Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class Engine Specifications

The new GLS-Class models will have different engine specifications for its various models. The GLS 450 4Matic variant will have a turbocharged inline-six engine delivering the same 369 lb-ft. torque but more 375 HP power. This will help the car sprint from 0mph to 60mph in just 5.8 seconds. On the other hand, the GLS 580 SUV will sport better specs with the V8 engine rendering 538 lb-ft torque and 510 HP power to reach 60mph in 4.7 seconds.

The mild hybrid system with an integrated starter-generator in both models will help the cars achieve 130 mph top speed. The fuel consumption has also undergone a change due to the revised powertrain, but the exact numbers are not known so far.

What is the price of the Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class SUV?

The new Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class SUV is likely to come with a starting price tag of $85,000. The prices will be considerably more for higher end models. Thanks to the upgrades, all variants will be priced at least a few thousand dollars over the current 2023 models.

When will the Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class SUV be released?

The manufacturer has let out any details about the release date of the 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class SUV. The only information available for now is that the car will be available for customers through dealerships later in 2023.

Image Credits: AutoBlog