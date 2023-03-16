2024 MINI Countryman to Appear Bigger and Like a SUV; Suggest Leaked Spy Shots

Spy shots of the luxury automaker’s BMW upcoming 2024 MINI Countryman were leaked a week after the manufacturer released the technical specs of the compact crossover.

These spy shots along with the manufacturer’s specifications give some key insights into what you can expect from the SUV-like vehicle.

2024 MINI Countryman Size and Exteriors

The MINI Countryman is larger than its predecessor model although it has an overall compact size. The car comes with a total length of 4429mm and an overall height of 2670mm along with a wheelbase of 2670mm. The bigger size will make the SUV significantly larger in the rear by about 8 inches.

The increase in the size of the third-generation Countryman has been incorporated to make way for the Aceman electric-only crossover planned for a later release. The bigger size will result in the SUV featuring more legroom and cargo space than the earlier models.

The Countryman will sport a new design for the front fascia. The headlights will have a new design with the headlamps and the daytime running lights separated by a thin light bar. The kidney grille has also undergone a major revamp with its fresh and new design. The grille will sport a chrome surrounding frame and black inserts.

MINI Countryman Engine Specifications

The upcoming compact crossover will feature two power options for its customers. The Countryman E SUV is the smaller variant and will be equipped with a 188 HP engine. On the other hand, the larger Countryman SE ALL4 SUV will house a 268 HP engine. The all-electric Countryman is speculated to have 364 lb-ft. torque and 308 HP.

Both models of the 2024 MINI Countryman will feature the same 64kWh battery pack for power. The ALL4 notation indicates an all-wheel drive and the mounting of an electric motor on each axle. The less powerful Countryman E two-wheel drive SUV will offer a range of 273 miles in the WLTP cycle while the more powerful Countryman SE ALL4 offers 261 miles range between charges. The all-electric SUV is likely to draw its power from a t-shaped 64.7 kWh battery pack that will deliver a range of 240 miles to 266 miles.

The MINI Countryman will implement the manufacturer’s iDrive 9 in its interiors. Interestingly, the SUV will be one of the first cars from the manufacturer to feature the latest iDrive system.

When did BMW first launch the MINI Countryman?

The first-generation luxury crossover MINI Countryman was launched by BMW in the year 2010. This model underwent a facelift in 2014 that was followed by the release of the second-generation SUV in 2017.

What is the price of the MINI Countryman?

The MINI Countryman is expected to come with a starting price tag of $32,650. This price will most likely apply to the lower-end Countryman E SUV model. On the other hand, the higher-end Countryman SE ALL4 SUV will come with a heftier price.

When will BMW launch the new MINI Countryman?

BMW will launch the new 2024 MINI Countryman early next year as a petrol model. This will be accompanied by an all-electric variant of the SUV for the first time in May.

Image Credit: BMWBLOG