2024 Porsche 718 RS Spyder to be Equipped with a GT3 Powered Engine

Luxury automaker Porsche is working on its gas-powered 2024 Porsche 718 RS Spyder before planning an electric successor for its 718 model.

The manufacturer recently revealed the RS Spyder as a limited edition model. This open-top car combines features from two Porsche cars, namely, the body of the 718 Boxter Spyder and the powertrain from the 2022 911 GT3.

2024 Porsche 718 RS Spyder Exteriors and Interiors

The lightweight 718 RS Spyder will feature the typical Spyder rear nacelles and a soft-top single-layer manually operated roof. The car will also encompass a sizable rear diffuser and cutaways behind the front wheels. There will also be a spoiler in the rear decklid that has a carbon-fiber Gutney attachment. Customers can also opt for a Weissach Package for additional carbon fiber interior and exterior components, magnesium wheels and titanium tailpipes.

On the inside, the car will sport a special cabin design. The 2024 Porsche 718 RS Spyder will have the usual sport bucket seats with plastic shells reinforced by carbon fiber. There will also be a sport steering wheel and the manufacturer’s Alcantara-like Race-Tex trim. The headrests will bear the Spyder RS logo on them.

Porsche 718 RS Spyder Engine Specifications

The upcoming Porsche 718 RS Spyder will be powered by a GT3 flat-6 4.0-liter engine with 493 HP. The engine will help the car driver to achieve the 9,000 rpm redline. The car will also have a 7-speed quick-shifting dual-clutch automatic sending drive to the wheels at the back.

The car will also incorporate a revised suspension and unique ball joints. The vehicle will also depict adjustable anti-roll bars, dampers and stiffer springs. It will also support adjustability for the camber, toe and ridge height.

When will the Porsche 718 RS Spyder be released?

The new Porsche 718 RS Spyder will make its debut in June at the 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed in the United Kingdom. This will be followed by the arrival of the car at dealerships in 2024 during the spring season.

What is the price of the Porsche 718 RS Spyder?

The 2024 Porsche 718 RS Spyder will come with a starting price tag of $162,150. This price is inclusive of the $1,450 destination charges and makes the car have a cost of $20,000 more than the starting price of the manufacturer’s Cayman GT4 RS equivalent.

