2024 Porsche 718 RS Spyder to Sport a Seven-Speed PDK

Uncamouflaged spy shots of the upcoming 2024 Porsche 718 RS Spyder were recently leaked giving an insight into its exteriors and interiors.

The luxury carmaker Porsche has no direct rivals for its upcoming car from BMW, Audi, or the like. Most components in the car are expected to be the same as what can be found in the manufacturer’s Cayman GT4 RS.

Porsche 718 RS Spyder Exteriors and Interiors

The Porsche 718 RS Spyder will sport a more striking appearance than the Boxter models from the manufacturer. The car will not have a huge rear spoiler, although it will feature new fender vents, a new hood with NACA ducts, and new air intakes before the rear wheels. The vehicle is also likely to feature a couple of intakes over the arch of its haunches and an aggressive front splitter. The RS Spyder is expected to house the manufacturer’s Weissach Pack which lowers the overall weight of the car by using carbon fiber elements for the exterior mirrors, air intakes, standard trunk lid, and more.

In the interior section, the 2024 Porsche 718 RS Spyder has two full bucket seats with partial power adjustment and an embroidered cabin. It is expected that there will also be an RS-specific steering wheel along with a combination of Race-Tex and leather as the primary upholstery. There is a possibility of the car also featuring the manufacturer’s standard carbon fiber trim and accents. The cargo space is expected to be quite similar to the 718 Spyder model. The interior will also portray other elements like cruise and automatic climate control, a 4.6-inch color instrument cluster, park assist with reverse camera, HD Radio, and Apple CarPlay.

2024 Porsche 718 RS Spyder Engine Specifications

The 718 RS Spyder is speculated to have a mid-mounted flat-six 4.0-liter engine with natural aspiration. This engine will deliver 331 lb-ft. and 493HP outputs. The car will also be equipped with a seven-speed PDK that renders split-second downshifts.

The RS Spyder should in all likelihood make it from 0mph to 60mph in just a little more than 3.2 seconds. The vehicle is expected to deliver up to 250 miles with a full tank.

There is also a possibility of the 2024 Porsche 718 RS Spyder incorporating featuring large four-piston rear brakes and six-piston front brakes to help the car stop as soon as the brakes are applied.

What is the size and weight of the Porsche 718 RS Spyder?

The Porsche718 RS Spyder is expected to have a slight variation in size from the RS Spyder that is 174.4 inches long, 49.5 inches high, and 70.9 inches wide with the mirrors folded. The car will also have lesser ground clearance and slightly lower weight than the 718 Spyder. It is likely that the vehicle will sport 20-inch forged aluminum wheels as the standard option.

When is the Porsche 718 RS Spyder being released?

The manufacturer has dropped no hints about the release date of the 2024 Porsche 718 RS Spyder. However, given the fact that uncamouflaged spy shots have been leaked, it is expected that the release will take place before the year 2023 ends.

Image Credits: CARBUZZ