2024 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Spy Shots Revealed

Spy shots of the 2024 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring testing were leaked recently. The car seems to have only a mild update over the last model that appeared way back in 2022.

The update appears to be the same as the update planned by the manufacturer for its entire 992-generation range.

2024 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Exteriors and Interiors

The camouflage gear indicates that the upcoming GT3 Touring will incorporate modifications to its front as well as rear fascias. The car will feature its front turn signals integrated within its headlights rather than on the front fascia as can be seen on the 2022 model. The headlights will portray the manufacturer’s most recent matrix design and encompass four individual projectors in place of one main unit. This design will ensure increased brightness and a precise light pattern. At the rear, the car will sport a black bumper with minor styling adjustments.

One of the key highlights of the interiors is that the car will have a revised dash with a completely digital instrument cluster. This setup will bear a striking similarity to what can be found in the updated 2024 Cayenne as well as Taycan.

Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Engine Specifications

Porsche has not made any official declaration about the powertrain it plans to adopt in the 911 GT3 Touring. However, it can be expected that there will be a slight boost in power as is typical of such updates. The outgoing model flat-6 4.0-liter engine delivers a maximum power of 502 HP. The power to the back wheels of the present model is achieved through either a six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed automatic dual-clutch transmission.

It is also not likely that the GT3 Touring will have no support for the hybrid technology that is available for selected models in the updated 911 range.

What is the price of the Porsche 911 GT3 Touring?

The Porsche 911 GT3 Touring is slated to have a price tag of $182,900. There may be a slight variation in this price based on the color.

What is the size of the Porsche 911 GT3 Touring?

The 911 GT3 Touring is expected to have the same size as that of its predecessor. If so, the coupe will have an overall length of 180 inches, a width of 72.9 inches and height of 50.4 inches. The car will also have a wheelbase of 96.7 inches.

When will the 2024 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring be released?

The Porsche 911 GT3 Touring is intended to be released as a 2024 model. It is likely to be launched around the end of 2023 around November.

Image Credits: MOTOR AUTHORITY