2024 Porsche 911 Targa Facelift Spotted with Minor Updates

German automaker Porsche is working on giving its entire 911 range including the 2024 Porsche 911 Targa extensive facelifts.

Spy shots of the 992.2 Targa, as the car has been codenamed, reveal subtle updates both inside and outside.

2024 Porsche 911 Targa Exteriors and Interiors

The upcoming Targa will have a few changes for its exteriors. Although not very prominent, these changes will be easily visible. The car will sport new HD Matrix LED headlights with integrated indicators that was first introduced by the manufacturer in its recently facelifted Cayenne. The bumper will also undergo a revision and portray a squarer fascia. There will be only two horizontal slats in the air intakes and they will take the place of the vertical vents in the current model.

At the bank, the bumper will have a revised design and be hidden by the cladding. The license plate will reside on the bumper instead of the modified diffuser. The exhaust outlets will also be placed closer to each other than before. All in all, the rear will now have a much cleaner design.

Inside the 911 Targa, the car will have one of its major changes and that is the incorporation of a completely digital gauge instrument cluster. It is anticipated that the infotainment system will undergo an update as well though nothing is confirmed for now. All other aspects are likely to remain the same as in the outgoing model.

Porsche 911 Targa Engine Specifications

There is a possibility of the manufacturer introducing an electrified powertrain in its facelifted 2024 Porsche 911 Targa. The only information available for now is that this powertrain will be a conventional hybrid and not a plug-in. According to Porsche, this electrification will help in achieving better performance rather than efficiency.

Other than the above change, the manufacturer will retain the present engine range with very little power boost. For reference, the current Targa 4 houses a 3.0-liter turbocharged straight-six engine that delivers 379 HP output power and 331 lb-ft. torque. The car makes it to 60 miles in an hour in just 4.2 seconds and records a top speed of 179 mph. The more powerful 4S model renders 443 HP output power and 390 lb-ft. torque, helping the car achieve 60 mph in 3.6 seconds and reach a top speed of 188 mph.

When will the facelifted Porsche 911 Targa be released?

The manufacturer has not made any official declaration about the release date of the facelifted Porsche 911 Targa. However, considering the fact that the manufacturer is known to delay the release of its revised models, we can expect a reveal to happen sometime around September this year followed by a summer or early 2024 release.

What is the size of the refreshed Porsche 911 Targa?

The refreshed Porsche 911 Targa is slated to have the same size as that of the outgoing model. If so, the new Targa will have an overall length of nearly 178 inches. The car will have a height of close to 51 inches and a width of approximately 72 inches along with a wheelbase of 96 inches.

What are the color options of the facelifted 2024 Porsche 911 Targa?

The facelifted Porsche 911 Targa will have the same color options as that of the present Targa. These include four standard colors, five metallic colors and six special colors.

