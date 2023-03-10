2024 Porsche 911 Turbo S Spy Shots Leaked

Spy shots of the 2024 Porsche 911 Turbo S Hybrid were leaked revealing a camouflaged prototype of the car with a minor facelift.

This indicates that the luxury automaker is planning on only some subtle tweaks for its upcoming car.

2024 Porsche 911 Turbo S Hybrid Exteriors and Interiors

The front profile of the Porsche 911 Turbo S hybrid indicates that the headlights have undergone a change. The headlights appear to have a new LED signature along with being given an update over the preceding models. The lower bumpers are likely to have more squarish and larger air intakes. However, the plastic covers above the edges of these bumpers are an indication that more changes can be expected on them.

On the sides, the car will have the same fixed rear spoiler as well as the side air intake of the manufacturer’s present 911 car. The Turbo S hybrid prototype has most of its camouflage at the back with the lower bumper covered almost completely. This indicates that the rear diffuser will have a more aggressive setup than before. The square exhaust tips and taillights also appear to have undergone some tweaks. The finishers and exhaust pipes also appear to be repositioned to a new location.

There are no spy shots to get an idea of how the car would look with respect to the interiors. It is expected that they will be the same in the standard car. It is speculated that the car will have an updated infotainment system that is far better than what is present in the 2022 model. There is also a likelihood of the inclusion of new trims as well as new displays in the gauge cluster. There may also be a curved driver display and a center touchscreen with the manufacturer’s latest user interface software.

Porsche 911 Turbo SHybrid Engine Specifications

The 2024 Porsche 911 Turbo S Hybrid is expected to have the same twin-turbo flat-six 3.8-liter engine as the standard 911 Turbo S car. Like other hybrids from the manufacturer, the car will also include a 136 HP electric motor with a 400-volt electrical system that helps it to render between 700 HP and 800 HP in total. The electric motor is also expected to be integrated with the dual-clutch eight-speed transmission.

Although the Turbo S hybrid is touted to be heavier than the standard car, it is expected to reach the same 0mph to 60mph in a short time span of 2.7 seconds if not more. The car may also have a top speed of over 293 kilometers in an hour.

What is the price of the Porsche 911 Turbo S Hybrid?

At the lowest end, the hybrid car will have a price range between at least $105,000 and $120,000. If this is true, it will sport a heftier price tag than the 2022 model.

What is the release date for the 2024 Porsche 911 Turbo S Hybrid?

The manufacturer has not made any official statement about the release date of its hybrid car. However, you can expect the 2024 Porsche 911 Turbo S Hybrid to be released anytime in the second or third quarter of 2024.

