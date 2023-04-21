2024 Porsche Cayenne Debuts with More Screens and Power

Porsche marked the debut of its luxury car recently at the Shanghai Automobile Show with several updates and enhancements.

The 2024 Porsche Cayenne has almost all the features that any V8 engine enthusiast would wish for.

2024 Porsche Cayenne Exteriors and Interiors

On the outside, the Cayenne welcomes you with a new front bumper and hood along with Matrix design headlights, three-dimensional taillights and new fenders. The rear end has also undergone a change with new lighting while the lighting plate is positioned on the bumper. There are different size options for the wheels ranging from 19 inches to 22 inches.

Read Also: 2024 Porsche Cayenne Interiors Revealed Ahead of its Debut

As for the interiors, the car largely draws its inspiration from the manufacturer’s Taycan. The Cayenne has 12.6-inch curved instrument display on the dashboard without a cowl as a replacement of the analog tachometer. There is additional space on the dash for an optional 10.9-inch passenger-side screen and a 12.3-inch center infotainment screen. The dash also sports a small toggle shifter functioning as the gear lever. The two console handles in the middle remain in their original place.

Porsche Cayenne Engine Specifications

Under the hood, all the 2024 Porsche Cayenne models are designed to deliver more power than their predecessors. They have the standard steel spring suspension and are equipped with Porsche Active Suspension Management for adjustability.

Read Also: 2023 Porsche 911 Turbo Spotted with New Rear-End Design and Exhaust Pipe

The top-end Cayenne Turbo GT model is powered by a twin-turbo V8 4-liter engine with an increased output of 650 HP. With a top speed of 189mph, the car reaches from 0mph to 60mph in just 3.1 seconds. The car is also supported by other features such as Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake, Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control, a sport exhaust system with titanium tailpipes and rear-axle steering. The base model features a turbo V6 3-liter engine with more horsepower and torque than before by delivering 348 HP and 368 lb-ft torque.

The Cayenne S gets a V8 4-liter twin-turbo engine with 468 HP and 442 lb-ft. torque that are higher than before. Its Sport Chrono Package allows the car to achieve a maximum of 169mph and sprint to 60mph in 4.4 seconds. On the other hand, the Cayenne E-Hybrid is backed by a larger 25.9kWh battery pack and a 174 HP motor that helps the car generate 463 HP.

What color options are available for the Porsche Cayenne?

The manufacturer has introduced a few extra colors for the new Porsche Cayenne. Some of these color options are Algarve Blue Metallic, Arctic Grey and Montego Blue Metallic.

What is the price of the Porsche Cayenne?

The long roof Porsche Cayenne variant has a price of $80,850 for the base model and $93,350 for the E-Hybrid model. The S model is priced at $97,350. On the other hand, the coupe Cayenne variant features a price tag of $85,950 for the base model and is priced at $97,350 for the E-Hybrid model. The S model is priced at $103,750 while the Turbo GT has a price of $197,950.

When will the Porsche Cayenne be available?

The 2024 Porsche Cayenne will be available in longroof and coupe variants when it reaches dealerships for sale in summer. However, Porsche lovers can go ahead and make preorder bookings for their favorite car right away.

Image Credits: CARBUZZ