2024 Porsche Cayenne Features Several New Changes

Luxury automaker Porsche is working on its upcoming 2024 Porsche Cayenne as a complete overhaul to the third-generation Cayenne predecessor.

While the 2024 Porsche Cayenne will not undergo a complete redesign, you can expect more than the standard mid-cycle refresh. The exterior will portray upgrades, a completely redesigned interior and chassis upgrades along with multiple new standard features.

2024 Porsche Cayenne Exteriors and Interiors

The upcoming Cayenne will come with a restyle hood. The fenders will also portray a restyling while the headlights have undergone a redesign as well. At the back, the car will be equipped with new fascia and three-dimension styled taillights. The fascia will be integrated with the license plate holder. The base model SUV will portray a quad outlet setup while the Turbo GT variant will depict two sizable exhaust outlets.

The most obvious change in the inside of the 2024 Porsche Cayenne is the gear selector that has been shifted to the dashboard and will encompass an aviation-style toggle switch. The steering wheel has also undergone a rework with a toggle button for changing the displays and functions in the gauge cluster. The rework will allow the selector to support Offroad, Normal, Sport and Sport Plus drive modes.

The car will have a curved and freestanding 12.6-inch display for the gauge cluster, a 12.3-inch touchscreen relying on the manufacturer’s Porsche Communication Management system and supporting native apps. This touchscreen functionality can be stretched to the front passenger seat with a 10.9-inch display that delivers separate access to the infotainment system and is shielded from the driver to avoid distracting him/her.

Porsche Cayenne Engine Specifications

The new Porsche Cayenne range will feature four drivetrain options. The possibility of a fifth Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid cannot be completely ruled out. The base gas powered model will deliver 348 HP and 369 lb-ft. The base plug-in hybrid model will house a 174 HP electric motor and the standard V6 turbocharged engine that in unison renders 463 HP.

The Cayenne S variant will have a V84.0-liter engine that produces 468 HP and 442 lb-ft. torque outputs. While the Turbo GT model will house the same engine of the Cayenne S, it will have an increased output of 650 HP.

What are the new color options of the Porsche Cayenne?

The Porsche Cayenne will be available in three new color options apart from the existing color palette. These colors are Arctic Grey, Montego Blue Metallic and Algarve Blue Metallic.

What is the price of the Porsche Cayenne?

The base SUV model in the 2024 Porsche Cayenne portfolio will have a starting price of $79,200 with all the additional standard features. The base Cayenne coupe model will have a higher price tag of $95,700.