2024 Porsche Cayenne Interiors Revealed Ahead of its Debut

Even as the 2024 Porsche Cayenne is all set to make its debut at the world premiere on April 18, the luxury carmaker has shared some interesting insights about its interiors.

The upcoming crossover SUV will have a cockpit designed with a perfect blend of analog and digital displays. The car will also have several screen displays including those for the driver, passenger as well as the center console.

2024 Porsche Cayenne Displays

The new Porsche Cayenne will sport lengthy screens across the dashboard that extend nearly from wall to wall. The physical tachometer surrounded by digital readouts for the driver will be replaced by a 12.65-inch curved LCD display behind the steering wheel. Similarly, a 12.7-inch LCD digital cluster will take the place of the five analog dials of the instrument cluster and highlight seven customizable driver display modes like driver assistance, navigation and night vision systems. There will also be a screen exclusive for the speedometer and a head-up display with five different configurations.

The SUV will also be equipped with a 12.3-inch high-resolution center-stack landscape infotainment display screen with large icons. This screen in the 2024 Porsche Cayenne will also support media or video streaming when the vehicle is stationary. Additionally, there will be a 10.9-inch touchscreen on the passenger side for the passenger to control the GPS or change the media sources or stereo settings. Porsche has teamed up with Screenhits TV to offer in-car streaming services for watching movies or TV shows on this screen when the car is not moving. It also supports masking functionality to avoid the driver getting distracted.

Other Porsche Cayenne Interior Details

The new Porsche Cayenne will have a reworked steering wheel with the drive-mode rotary selector fitted onto it. The car will have metallic toggle switches functioning like HVAC controls in place of the usual gear shift on its console. These switches will be surrounded by touch-sensitive icons with haptic feedback. The transmission gear selector will take the form of a toggle switch that is positioned to the right of its instrument display and steering wheel and will be positioned on the dashboard.

The cockpit will incorporate a digital design. The manufacturer will use an anti-glare filter on the flat hood that safeguards the cluster from glare. The standard Start button will be retained on the left of the revised steering wheel. The Porsche Cayenne will encompass a Sport Chrono analog clock above the dashboard while the vertical vents are free of louvers. There will be four fast-charging USB-C ports in the storage console and a wireless smartphone charger supporting integrated cooling.

What powertrain does the Porsche Cayenne have?

Porsche has still kept the details of the powertrain of the crossover SUV under wraps. However, the manufacturer has already announced that it will be making tweaks to the existing powertrain in the Cayenne models. It is expected that the 2024 Porsche Cayenne will have a turbocharged V6 3-liter engine with 369 lb-ft torque and 349 bhp.

