2024 Porsche Macan EV Spy Shots Reveal it Almost Completely Undisguised

The 2024 Porsche Macan EV launch is set for only a year from now. However, recent spy shots revealed the electric SUV with almost no camouflage at all.

The car appears to have a sleek and coupe-like roofline along with a low and squat shape.

2024 Porsche Macan EV Exteriors

The upcoming SUV will be free of a main front grille and this can be attributed to the fact that there is no airflow requirement for cooling because of its electric nature. The headlights will sport a split array design with the top running lights mimicking the Taycan’s lights in terms of design and the bottom lights will render forward illumination. There will be a low front spoiler below the front fascia to cut down the drag.

The rear section of the Porsche Macan EV will depict a fastback shape resembling the Cayenne coupe to a large extent. This shape combined with the low side skirts and ride height, fender flares, tight wheel gaps and a big amount of sheet metal will give the EV a chop-top, hunkered-down look. The rear will have the same curvy and smooth shape that the manufacturer has been opting for all its models for several years now. The taillights will have full width and the back bumper will incorporate a faux diffuser panel.

Porsche Macan EV Engine Specifications

Under the hood, the 2024 Porsche Macan EV will ride on the Premium Platform Electric platform borrowed from Audi. The car will sport a dual-motor setup that will deliver 603 HP and over 738 lb-ft of torque. It is also expected that the SUV will offer support for four-wheel steering and torque vectoring.

The Porsche Macan EV will house an 800 V battery that has the ability to offer a high DC fast-charging rate. The battery will charge from 5% to 80% in 25 minutes. The range figures are yet to be known but it is anticipated that there will be an enhancement over the 500 km range offered by the Taycan.

What are the color options of the Porsche Macan EV?

The Porsche Macan EV will be available in both non-metallic and metallic color options. The non-metallic color choices include White, Crayon, Black and Caramine Red. Some metallic options are Jet Black Metallic, Papaya Metallic, Copper Ruby Metallic, Night Blue Metallic and Dolomite Silver Metallic.

What is the price of the Porsche Macan EV?

There is no official announcement on the pricing details of the Porsche Macan EV. However, it stated that the base model will have a price of about $80,000. The higher-end S and GTS variants will bear heftier price tags of $90,000 and $100,000 respectively.

When will the 2024 Porsche Macan EV be released?

The Porsche Macan EV will launch in 2024 along with the diesel and petrol counterparts. According to reports, the top-end models will go on sale before the base model.

