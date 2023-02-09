2024 Porsche Taycan Facelift Camouflaged Prototype Revealed

Spy shots of the upcoming 2024 Porsche Taycan were released recently even as the manufacturer is working on a mid-cycle update for quite some time now.

The prototype of the electric sedan was spotted near the Arctic Circle with a deceiving camouflage. The changes in the sedan appear to be primarily with respect to its headlights.

2024 Porsche Taycan Headlights

The most prominent external change in the Porsche Taycanis its headlights. The sedan will have new LED main headlights of high resolution with new internals and a HD matrix beam. This setup will make the brightness from the headlights render extraordinary light distribution and double the brightness of the earlier models. According to the manufacturer’s claims, the new headlights will have more than 1,400 lumens luminous flux along with a 10-degree vertical range and 40-degree horizontal range of lighting.

When the high-beam light is turned on, the headlights of the 2024 Porsche Taycan are expected to offer illumination of up to a distance of 600 meters. Moreover, the new lights will incorporate four oval position markers with four lenses instead of just one large lens allowing you to spot them at a distance.

Other Porsche Taycan Exteriors and Interiors

The prototype also reveals some other subtle exterior changes. The Taycan is likely to have revised rear and front fascias. The wheel patterns will also undergo a change. A close look at the front bumper of the prototype shows the air intakes located under the headlights covered by black tape. This indicates that these could undergo a change in the upcoming sedan and these changes may extend up to the center as well.

There seem to be no changes to the rear bumper, but as the sedan will be available as a mid-cycle update, there is a possibility that the taillights will also get updated. The Porsche sedan will also sport huge brake discs and yellow brake calipers. It will be supported by a 19.2kW AC onboard charger that gives the battery a full charge in just 4.8 hours.

Porsche Taycan Engine

There is not much information about the powertrain and engine of the 2024 Porsche Taycan at the moment. However, it is rumored that the car will be equipped with a triple electric motor system. This motor variant will produce more than 1,000HP matching the motors in other cars like Lucid Air Sapphire and Tesla Model S. The sedan is expected to have a maximum range of nearly 275 miles. It is likely to have the two battery options supported so far, a standard 79-kWh battery pack for the 4S and base Tycan models. The GTS, Turbo, and Turbo S variants will support a larger 93-kWh battery pack.

What is the likely release date for the Porsche Tycan?

The Tycan is expected to be launched in the US market in late 2023. If this is true, the sedan will prove to be a summer release from the manufacturer.

What is the price of the Porsche Tycan?

The base 2024 Porsche Tycan model will cost a little under $90,000. The other models will come with higher price tags.

