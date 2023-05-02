2024 Range Rover Sport SV Spy Shots and Video Leaked

Spy shots and videos of the upcoming 2024 Range Rover Sport SV from Range Rover were leaked recently with the photographs appearing camouflaged.

The luxury car manufacturer will offer the new car as a super SUV.

It is believed that the new SUV will improve on the manufacturer’s earlier Sport SVR model primarily with respect to comfort and speed. The new SUV is expected to incorporate many technologies from the manufacturer for the first time which makes it the fastest, most technologically advanced, and most dynamic SUV.

2024 Range Rover Sport SV Exteriors

The Range Rover Sport SV will portray additional intakes on its front fascia. The SUV will also depict the integration of a diffuser in its rear fascia. The fascia at the back will additionally have a couple of exhaust tips on both sides. Yet, another aspect that is prominently visible is that the car will have large-size calipers and brake rotors that fill the wheels almost completely. Apart from these features, the camouflage keeps all other external details hidden.

While at least a few exterior details are available, the manufacturer has kept details of its interiors completely under wraps. It will take some time before we get details in this regard.

Range Rover Sport SV Engine Specifications

The new 2024 Range Rover Sport SV will incorporate the Land Rover’s Modular Longitudinal Architecture platform, formerly known as Jaguar Land Rover by the manufacturer. This platform is compatible with both electric and internal combustion engines while improving performance at the same time.

The exact specifications of the engine are yet to be known. However, it is speculated that the SUV will house a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 engine. If this is true, the possible engine options are the S63 and the S68. Between the two, it is likely that the SUV will use the mild-hybrid S68 as the S63 is being gradually phased out. In that case, it can be expected that the engine will have 553 lb.-ft. torque and 614 HP outputs.

The Range Rover Sport SV is also slated to benefit from modifications to its suspension, transmission and anti-roll system.

What cars will the Range Rover Sport SV compete with?

The Range Rover Sport SV is likely to compete with the UrusPerformante from Lamborghini and the DBX707 from Aston Martin. It may also face competition with the Ferrari Purosangue powered by a V12 engine, although the Ferrari will feature another price bracket.

When will the Range Rover Sport SV be released?

The 2024 Range Rover Sport SV is scheduled as a 2024 model by Land Rover. Although there is no information on the exact release date, the SUV will mark its official debut on May 31 this year.

