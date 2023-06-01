2024 Range Rover Sport SV to Feature 626 HP and Supporting Technologies

Luxury automaker Land Rover just recently released its 2024 Range Rover Sport SV with several exciting features.

According to the manufacturer, the new car is a replacement for the present Range Rover Sport SVR and offers a plethora of personalization options.

2024 Range Rover Sport SV Exteriors and Interiors

The new SUV comes with wide staggered tires and standard forged alloy 23-inch wheels that have a 305-section at the back and a 285-section in the front. Customers can also opt for carbon fiber for the wheels making them lighter than those of their predecessor by 78.5 pounds. The Range Rover Sport SV will also portray carbon fiber tipped quad tailpipes, carbon fiber accented bumper blades and an aerodynamic front end.

Read Also: 2024 Range Rover Sport SV Spy Shots and Video Leaked

For the interiors, the SUV is all about luxury. It comes with edge-lit paddle shifters and performance seats with carbon fiber backing and headrests. The 2024 Range Rover Sport SV is also equipped with a 1,430-watt. 29-speaker Meridian auto system and a 13.1-inch floating glass screen for PiviPro4 infotainment. The menus have also undergone a revamp by allowing users to do most of the selections with just a couple of taps on the screen and keeping the commonly used buttons to the sides. The manufacturer has also introduced carbon ceramic brakes for the first time.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Engine Specifications

The SUV is powered by a BMW-sourced twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 engine along with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. This engine delivers 626 HP and 553 lb-ft of torque that allows the Range Rover Sport SV to reach a maximum speed of 180 mph and travel 60 miles in an hour in just 3.6 seconds.

Read Also: 2025 Land Rover Defender to be Released with 300 Miles Range

The car is also equipped with a 6D suspension and eight-piston BremboOctyma front calipers and portrays an all-wheel-drive system and an eight-speed automatic transmission. The front calipers are designed in customizable colors like carbon bronze, black, red and yellow. The SUV is fitted with height-adjustable air springs and hydraulic interlinked dampers. There are also various new chassis components like suspension links with modified geometry, a new subframe at the back and a fast steering rack powered electronically.

What is the price for a Range Rover Sport SV?

The 2024 Range Rover Sport SV has a starting price tag of around $130,000. When deliveries begin in early 2024, the SUV will also be available with a loaded Edition One specification at a steep price of $213,145.

Image Credits: MOTOR AUTHORITY