2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre to Feature a Dual-Motor Setup

Rolls-Royce is working on its first electric car, the 2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre, a four-seat coupe with two doors.

The transition to electrification is quite easy for the manufacturer, although this will mean putting an end to the legendary V12 engine that is typically found in any Rolls-Royce.

2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre Exteriors

The upcoming Rolls-Royce Spectre will house the manufacturer’s standard extruded aluminum frame construction and Pantheon grille with a stainless steel finish that is wider than before and gets illuminated at night with 22 LEDs. The grille vanes will have a smoother and flusher fit that for airflow circulation around the front. The grille will be flanked by new split headlights on the sides and have ultra-slim daytime running lights at the top.

The coupe will be fitted with low-profile rubber 23-inch wheels. At the back, the car will sport jewel-like rectangular taillights on a large single-body panel. The classic Spirit of Ecstasy in front will also depict an aerodynamic makeover with lower wings for lesser turbulence.

Inside the car, there will be specific places under the front seat to put your toes. The vehicle will also encompass the same brake pedal that is familiar to Rolls-Royce users. There will additionally be a Low toggle on the shifter to engage either the break hold or stronger regenerative braking.

Rolls-Royce Spectre Engine Specifications

Under the hood, the car will incorporate a twin-motor powertrain with separate excitation. There will be a 360kW motor in the rear and a 190kW in the front. The two motors in unison will deliver 584 HP and 664 lb-ft. torque. The coupe will additionally house a massive battery with a 120kWh charging capacity that charges from 10% to 80% in 34 minutes.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The above setup will help the 2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre achieve an EV range of close to 260 miles. The coupe will also be capable of sprinting from 0mph to 60mph in as less as 4.4 seconds. The top speed of the Rolls-Royce is expected to be 155 mph.

What are the standard colors of the Rolls-Royce Spectre?

The new Rolls-Royce Spectre will come in a range of standard and contrast colors. Some of the contrast colors are Black Diamond, Salamanca Blue, Anthracite, English White and Scala Red.

What is the size of the Rolls-Royce Spectre?

The Rolls-Royce will have an overall length of 215.6 inches, a width of 79.4 inches and a height of 61.9 inches. It will portray a curb weight of 6,371 lbs.

When will the Rolls-Royce Spectre be released?

The Rolls-Royce Spectre will have a global release and will be available for sale at dealerships in the final quarter of 2023.

When is the price of the 2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre?

The Rolls-Royce Spectre will have a hefty starting price tag of $420,000 in the United States. The same Spectre will be priced at $495.600 in Canada.