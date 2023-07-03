2024 Skoda Kodiaq Features Overhauled Interiors and Hybrid Powertrain

Carmaker Skoda revealed some details of its upcoming second-generation 2024 Skoda Kodiaq with a camouflaged prototype.

This car will be the manufacturer’s biggest SUV to date and full details of the vehicle will be released in autumn prior to its sale. It will be available as both a five-seat variant and a seven-seat variant.

2024 Skoda Kodiaq Exteriors and Interiors

The new SUV will have sport a wide corporate grille and a double headlight design along with upright air curtains in its front bumper to direct the airflow. The radar sensor will be smaller than before and the pillars of the mirrors on the doors will be positioned slightly lower than in the previous model. At the back, the taillights will now be wider and flatter and stretch all the way up to the tailgate.

Read Also: 2024 Toyota GR86 TRUENO Edition to Arrive with New Performance Package

Inside the car, Skoda has opted for a major overhaul combined with a spacious interior. The car will come with a bigger and new 12.9-inch touchscreen. The manufacturer will for the first time incorporate a shift in the position of the gear lever that will now be located on the steering column. There will also be a new storage compartment in the back with a touchscreen display cleaner and cup holders.

Skoda Kodiaq Engine Specifications

The SUV will come with mild as well as plug-in hybrid power options for the first time. The new Skoda Kodiaq will come with two diesel and two petrol engine options.

For the petrol variants, the 2024 Skoda Kodiaq will house a TSI 1.5-liter mild-hybrid petrol engine for the base model and deliver 150HP to the front wheels with a dual-clutch transmission. The top-most model will feature an all-wheel drive with a 2.0 TSI engine that delivers 204 HP.

As for the Skoda Kodiaq diesel variants, the FWD model will have a 2.0 TDI engine that renders 150 HP output power whilst the AWD model will deliver 193 HP. Both models will incorporate an identical dual-clutch auto transmission.

Read Also: 2024 Acura Integra Type S Arrives at Dealers Worldwide

The plug-in hybrid will be fitted with an electric motor and a 1.5-liter TSI engine that in unison delivers an output of 204 HP. The car will also be powered by a 25.7kWh battery and deliver over 62 miles of range on electric power alone.

All models except the plug-in hybrid model will come with a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission. The PHEV model will support only a six-speed transmission.

What is the size of the Skoda Kodiaq?

The new Skodia will have an overall length of 187.3 inches which makes it a tad longer than the earlier model. However, the wheelbase will continue to be the same 110 inches.

What are the color options of the Skoda Kodiaq?

The Skoda Kodiaq is expected to come in four color options. These colors are Lava Blue, Quartz Grey, Magic Black and Moonbeam White.

When is the release date of the 2024 Skoda Kodiaq?

The Skoda Kodiaq is slated for a release in 2024. The SUV will be available for sale in early 2024.

Image Credits: AUTOCAR