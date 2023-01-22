2024 Tesla Model 3 Facelifted Version Spotted Testing

The 2024 Tesla Model 3 was recently spotted on the road for testing with camouflage.

Launched for the first time six years ago, the Model 3 vehicle from the manufacturer is its smallest model. The car will have a facelift with some upgrades as part of its Project Highland. The camouflaged car had its front and rear bumpers covered.

The manufacturer has to date not mentioned anything about the facelift in the Tesla Model 3. However, according to a Reuter report, Tesla is likely to make the update similar to how it did a couple of years back in 2021 for its Model S. There are talks that the facelifted Model 3 will compete with cars like the Hyundai Ioniq 6 and the Polestar 2 in the market.

Tesla Model 3 Changes

The changes in the facelifted 2024 Tesla Model 3 are speculated to be mostly internal. These changes could reflect an overall improvement in the manufacturing of the manufacturer’s smallest model. The quality of the materials used is also anticipated to have an enhancement.

Other changes are expected to be in terms of the batteries and infotainment system. The dashboard may also undergo a complete redesign. The refreshed model may also have a better and more efficient powertrain than before. If this is true, the top-spec variant of the vehicle will be capable of delivering a longer range.

Going by the appearance of the camouflaged prototype, it cannot be completely ruled out that the manufacturer will not incorporate any visual external refresh. The external changes may be very less and restricted to minor modifications in headlights and taillights. The headlight is likely to have a camera in its upper end according to a photo taken of the prototype in Santa Cruz by a Twitter user last month.

More information is expected to be revealed about the refreshed car by the manufacturer in March on 2023 Investor Day when it will discuss about the Generation 3 platform that is likely to be associated with Project Highland.

Production Schedule of Facelifted Tesla Model 3

The Reuters report highlights that the production of the facelifted vehicle will commence between July 2023 and September 2023 in Gigafactory in Shanghai. The Fremont manufacturing unit in North California will be the second facility to go ahead with the production shortly after.

What is the release date for the Tesla Model 3?

The Tesla Model 3 release date will be in the summer of 2023. The car will be available for delivery in the US at this time.

How much will the Tesla Model 3 cost?

The 2024 Tesla Model 3 vehicle with its facelift will be priced higher than $45,000. It is expected that the manufacturer will charge around $47,000 for the base model.

Image Credits: u/the_frog_said/Reddit