2024 Tesla Model 3 Revealed with New Features and Improved Range

Various spy shots of the upcoming 2024 Tesla Model 3 were released in the recent past. The manufacturer has given its electric vehicle, codenamed Project Highland, a redesign both in the back and front.

The interiors have also been revamped to a great extent.

2024 Tesla Model 3 Exteriors and Interiors

The new Tesla Model 3 will have an edgy front end with new signature daytime LED running lights and a redesigned headlamp housing. The hood will be sharper than before under the headlamps and stretches all the way up to the fenders. At the back, the car will feature noticeable C-shaped taillights. The word Tesla will be mentioned between the lights. The four wheels will also portray a new multi-spoke wheel design.

For the interiors, the car will incorporate a new lounge-like interior designed using a combination of fabric and aluminum. The vehicle will also depict ambient lighting and acoustic glass for improved soundproofing. The Tesla Model 3 will house the same 15.4-inch screen as before but with slimmer bezels and also a new 8.0-inch rear display with several integrated controls. The standard model will house nine speakers whereas the long-range model will come with 17 speakers. The standard column-mounted levers will be replaced by steering-mounted controls.

Tesla Model 3 Powertrain Options

The 2024 Tesla Model 3 will feature a revised front suspension for enhanced driving comfort and dynamics. The enhanced aerodynamics will help to lower wind noise and drag. The details of the performance, motor and battery specifics are yet to be known.

With 18-inch wheels, the standard rear-wheel drive will have an estimated WLTP range of 344 miles on a single charge. On the other hand, the long-range all-wheel drive model will portray an estimated WLTP range of 421 miles. In contrast when the car uses the optional Nova 19-inch wheels, the RWD and AWD models will have slightly smaller ranges of 319 miles and 391 miles respectively.

The RWD car will depict 0 to 62 miles per hour in 6.1 seconds whilst the AWD variant will travel the same distance in 4.4 seconds.

What is the size of the Tesla Model 3? The Tesla Model 3 has an overall length of 185.8 inches which makes it longer than its predecessor by an inch while it has a slightly lower height of 56.7 inches. The ground clearance is also marginally lower than before and will be 5.4 inches.

What are the color options of the Tesla Model 3? The entire color range of the Tesla Model 3 has not yet been revealed by the manufacturer. However, the car will have two new colors, Stealth Gray and Ultra Red, for the wheel design.

