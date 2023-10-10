2024 Toyota 4Runner to Come in AWD or FWD with Seven-Seater Capacity

Automaker Toyota is working on including the 2024 Toyota 4Runner in its SUV portfolio.

The SUV will have Toyota Safety Sense driver assist technologies as standard on all grades. The car will also incorporate rear cross traffic alert and blind spot monitor as standard.

2024 Toyota 4Runner Exteriors and Interiors

The new Toyota 4Runner will have a revised exterior that makes it look both classic and modern at the same time. The SUV will appear more dynamic and aggressive with its revamped front grille, updated taillights and new headlights. The enhanced aerodynamics will mean lesser wind noise and therefore a quieter cabin.

Inside the SUV, there will be enough space to seat seven people comfortably with ample headroom and legroom. The second row of seats can be folded to increase cargo space. The car will encompass ventilated and heated seats for comfort while the cabin will incorporate high-quality materials with polished finishes for their design. There will be a 12.3-inch touchscreen for infotainment, a JBL sound system and wireless charging. The car will also have support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Toyota 4Runner Engine Specifications

Under the hood, the 2024 Toyota 4Runner will sport a DOHC V6 4.0-liter engine. This engine will be capable of delivering 270 HP and 278 lb-ft torque. The engine will incorporate dual independent variable valve timing for optimizing torque against the operating range of the engine.

Read Also: 2024 Toyota Sequoia Comes With Nightshade and Platinum TRD Packages

The SUV will offer support for a full-time 4WD system with a Torsen center differential with three modes, a locking feature and a switch mounted on a center console.

What are the various trim options of the Toyota 4Runner?

The Toyota 4Runner will be available in seven trim options. These include the SR5, SR5 Premium, TRD Sport, TRD Off-Road, TRD Off-Road Premium, Limited and TRD Pro variants.

What is the price of the Toyota 4Runner?

The base model of the Toyota 4Runner, the SR5 trim, is expected to have a price tag of $40,455. The topmost model, the TRD Pro trim will be priced at around $54,920.

Read Also: 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser to Feature a Turbo-4 Hybrid Powertrain

What are the colors of the Toyota 4Runner?

The colors of the upcoming Toyota 4Runner are yet to be known. However, the TRD Pro will have a new earthly tone paint option known as Terra. The manufacturer will also opt for Underground as a new color for the 2024 model.

What is the release date of the 2024 Toyota 4Runner?

Toyota has kept the details of the release date of the Toyota 4Runner under wraps. It is speculated that the car will arrive by the end of 2024 or early 2025.