2024 Toyota bZ5X to Come with Three Seating Rows

Automaker Toyota is working on its upcoming 2024 Toyota bZ5X model with three rows of seats to seat seven to eight people even as it is working on its bZ3X model for SUV lovers who need only two seating rows. Needless to say, the extra row will also make the SUV bigger. It will also be the manufacturer’s first fully electric model.

2024 Toyota bZ5X Exteriors, Interiors and Colors

While Toyota has managed to keep details of most specs under wraps, the manufacturer has shared a few images that give an insight into what the car would like on the outside. The Toyota bZ5X will have a boxy profile to accommodate the third row. In addition, the SUV will sport squared-off wheel arches. The car will sport flush-fitting door handles and a lengthened roofline that will give it an elegant look.

Read Also: 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander to Come with Three Powertrain Options

The front fascia will incorporate angular cutouts for the headlights and a closed-off grille section. There will be glossy black detailing on the lower front body, complete roof and hood, as well as the bottom part of the doors. Although there are no details about the rear, it is expected that the SUV will have wraparound taillights extending to the C-pillar.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Apart from the fact that there will be three rows of seats, nothing else is known at the moment about the interiors. The higher-end models are likely to have SoftTex imitation leather upholstery for the seats and eco-friendly materials around the cabin.

As for colors, the complete color range of the 2024 Toyota bZ5X is yet to be known. However, the possibility of black, red and a few silver/gray options cannot be ruled out completely.

Toyota bZ5X Engine Specifications

The powertrain details of the SUV are yet to be revealed. It may come with a front-wheel drive powertrain for the standard model while the higher-end models could have an all-wheel drive setup with two motors.

Read Also: 2024 Toyota Yaris Cross Has the Looks of a Mini Highlander

According to some reports, the car will deliver over 300 HP output and sprint from 0mph to 60mph in six seconds. It is expected that the Toyota bZ5X will house an 85kWh or bigger battery to offer at least 250 miles to 280 miles range.

What is the size of the Toyota bZ5X?

While official declarations have not been made about the size of the upcoming SUV, it is possible that the dimensions could be at or almost at par with that of the manufacturer’s Highlander. If so, the car is slated to have a width of close to 76 inches, a height of nearly 68.1 inches and a length of approximately 194.9 inches. The SUV will have a weight of about 5,000 pounds and be more spacious than the Highlander because of the electric powertrain.

When is the Toyota bZ5X coming out?

The manufacturer is at present tight-lipped about the release date of the SUV. However, the automaker has hinted about undertaking the production at the Kentucky plant. This could mean that the car will come out in 2024.

What is the price of the Toyota bZ5X?

The 2024 Toyota bZ5X is likely to have a starting price tag of $50,000 for the base model. The most expensive model will mostly come with a price of $58,000.