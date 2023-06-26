2024 Toyota GR86 TRUENO Edition to Arrive with New Performance Package

Automaker Toyota will include the upcoming 2024 Toyota GR86 TRUENO Edition in its GR86 portfolio.

This will be a special edition vehicle with a performance package and will find its place among the manufacturer’s lineup of sports coupes.

2024 Toyota GR86 TRUENO Edition Exteriors and Interiors

The new TRUENO Edition will come with a true-tone appearance. The car will come equipped with black door handles, a black hood, side graphics, mirror caps and a black duckbill spoiler. The special edition car will also have metallic black 18-inch 10-spoke aluminum alloy wheels. The coupe will additionally house a TRUENO Edition badge on its front bumper lip as well as rear decklid.

Read Also: 2024 Toyota bZ5X to Come with Three Seating Rows

For the interiors, the Toyota GR86 TRUENO Edition will come with Ultrasuede seats with red leather trim. The steering wheel and shifter boot will portray matching red stitching. There will also be an 8-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple Car Play compatibility along with an eight-speaker audio system. As part of the Performance Package, the sports coupe will incorporate braking and suspension packages. These include Brembo brakes and ZF SACHS dampers. The brakes will include two-piston rear and four-piston front calipers.

Toyota GR86 TRUENO Edition Engine Specifications

The 2024 Toyota GR86 TRUENO Edition will offer support for only one engine option. The sports coupe will house a flat-4 2.4-liter naturally aspirated engine delivering 228 HP and 184 lb-ft. torque. The power from this engine will be transmitted to the back wheels via a 6-speed automatic or manual transmission. The coupe will also include a Torsen limited-slip differential.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The car will hit the 60mph mark in 6.6 seconds with the automatic transmission and in 6.1 seconds with the manual transmission. Both transmissions will offer support for driver-assist features like adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking and automatic high beams. The TRUENO Edition will also make use of the camera-based safety suite from Subaru.

What are the color options of the Toyota GR86 TRUENO Edition?

The Toyota GR86 TRUENO Edition will be available in two color options – red and white – for its body. Both options will feature black color for their roof.

Read Also: 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander to Come with Three Powertrain Options

Will the Toyota GR86 TRUENO Edition be available in the United States?

The Toyota GR86 TRUENO Edition will be available in the United States in limited numbers. It is expected that there will be only 860 units of the car in the US market.

When will the 2024 Toyota GR86 TRUENO Edition be released?

The Toyota GR86 TRUENO Edition will arrive at dealerships along with other cars from the manufacturer in winter of 2023. The price of the car will be revealed closer to the launch date.

Image Credits: CARSCOOPS