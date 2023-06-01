2024 Toyota Grand Highlander to Come with Three Powertrain Options

Automaker Toyota is working on its upcoming 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander with a size larger than the earlier models.

The new car will have an adult-friendly third row, abundant cargo space and fresh interiors along with a digital rearview mirror, a head-up display and traffic jam assist.

2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Exteriors and Interiors

The new Highlander vehicle will feature a distinct styling both on the inside and outside. On the outside, the car will sport a hammerhead front grille in a trapezoidal design in front whilst the back will house a sharp bumper. The Hybrid MAX powertrain variant will be equipped with two exposed exhaust tips. The car will come with wide rear doors for easy access to the third row and 20-inch wheels. Once again, the Hybrid MAX model will have a premium look with its two-tone wheels containing black accents and unique bumpers.

Read Also: 2024 Toyota Yaris Cross Has the Looks of a Mini Highlander

With respect to the interiors, the Toyota Grand Highlander will be quite spacious along with a soft-padded instrument panel extending into the door trim. The center console will depict separate armrests for the driver and passenger side, making it usable irrespective of if the console lid is closed or open. The controls of the Highlander will rely on the standard 12.3-inch multimedia display and the center stack will house three cup holders, two USB ports and a wireless charger.

The driver seat will encompass a leather trim with eight-way passenger adjustments and 10-way power driver adjustments. The Hybrid MAX model will have a combination of Ultraseude and leather trim for the driver seat combined with bronze-colored accents all throughout the cabin. The second and third-row seats can be folded down to increase cargo space.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Toyota Grand Highlander Engine Specifications

The 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander will ride on the manufacturer’s revised TNGA-K platform. The car will be available in three powertrain variants. One option will be a well-balanced turbo gas 2.4-liter engine with 265 HP while the second option will be an efficient 2.5-liter hybrid engine with 245 HP. The third option will be the Hybrid MAX with an engine that delivers 362 HP and 400 lb-ft. of torque for ultimate and powerful performance.

Read Also: 2024 Toyota Tacoma to Come with a Clutch

The gas engine variant will be a front-wheel drive model and sprint from 0 to 60 in a timeframe of 7.5 seconds. On the other hand, the hybrid engine variant will be an all-wheel drive and achieve the 0 to 60 sprint in 7.8 seconds. The Hybrid MAX will take only 6.3 seconds for the 0 to 60 sprint.

When will the Toyota Grand Highlander be released?

The Toyota Grand Highlander is expected to hit dealerships in the summer of 2023. The assembly is slated to commence at the manufacturer’s plant in Princeton, Indiana.

What is the price of the Toyota Grand Highlander?

The gas engine variant of the 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander will be the least expensive while the Hybrid MAX model will undoubtedly have the highest price tag. The gas engine and hybrid engine variants will have a starting price of $43,070 and $44,670 respectively whereas the Hybrid MAX will have a considerably higher price of $54,040.

Image Credits: AUTOBLOG