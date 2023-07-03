2024 Toyota Hilux to Come with a Mild-Hybrid Diesel Option

Toyota is working on its 2024 Toyota Hilux midsize pickup truck with a lot of features.

The truck will come with a mild-hybrid diesel option along with the standard model. The hybrid model will portray some enhancement in fuel economy. In the Australian market, the Rogue Double Cab and high-spec 4×4 SR5 trim variants will have the hybrid diesel engine as standard while this engine will be available as an option in the 4×4 SR Double Cab trim model.

2024 Toyota Hilux Engine Specifications

The upcoming Toyota pickup will be powered by an MHEV powertrain. The hybrid Toyota Hilux will house a small electric motor generator and a 48-volt battery. This battery and motor generator will work along with a 4×4 drivetrain system, a 2.8-liter turbo diesel engine and a six-speed automatic gearbox that transmits power to the wheels. The 48-volt battery will not have any adverse effect on the capability of the Hilux such as its 3,500 kg braked towing capability.

The manufacturer claims that the above setup will render a fuel efficiency of approximately 10%. According to Sean Hanley, Toyota Australia Vice President for Sales, Marketing and Franchise Operations, the new technology in the 2024 Toyota Hilux will help customers to enjoy an improved off- and on-road performance that makes the vehicle appealing for a long-term excursion or weekend getaway.

The pickup will also incorporate a stop/start system that will help to enhance the drivability. The system will also result in a cut down on vibration, noise and harshness.

What is the size of the Toyota Hilux?

Although Toyota has not revealed anything about the size of the new Toyota Hilux, it is expected that the 2024 model will have at least the same size of the present model, which has an overall length of 5325mm, width of 1855mm and height of 1815mm.

What is the price of the Toyota Hilux?

The normal Toyota Hilux is expected to have a starting price tag of close to $30,000. The pickup with the hybrid engine will be priced slightly more at close to $35,000.

When will the 2024 Toyota Hilux be released?

The manufacturer has announced that the Toyota Hilux will be released in Australia in 2024. The vehicle will arrive at dealerships in the first half of 2024.