2024 Toyota Land Cruiser to Feature a Turbo-4 Hybrid Powertrain

Toyota debuted its 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser on Tuesday. The new vehicle will have a smaller size and lesser price tag than its predecessor.

It will sport a retro design and a turbocharged hybrid powertrain.

2024 Toyota Land Cruiser Exteriors and Interiors

The upcoming Land Cruiser will be 1.2 inches shorter and 4.4 inches narrower than the outgoing model. The car will feature round headlights for the base Land Cruiser 1958 as well as the top-end Land Cruiser First Edition models. On the other hand, the mid-trim variant will sport rectangular LED headlights.

All the three models will have rectangular taillights with the word Toyota stamped onto the grille. Other highlights include an upright stance, tall glass and slab sides. They will feature 18-inch wheels with the mid-trim model supporting 20-inch wheels as an option. They will also come with a surround-view camera system, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitors and automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection.

The base Land Cruiser 1958 model will be equipped with heated cloth seats, a six-speaker audio system, an 8-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support and a 2,400 W AC inverter. The mid-trim model will sport a 12.3-inch touchscreen, color-selectable LED fog lights, a 10-speaker audio system and synthetic leather-trimmed seats. The top-end First Edition model will have leather seats.

Toyota Land Cruiser Engine Specifications

The 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser will ride on the TNGA-F body-on-frame platform and sport a multilink suspension at the back and twin-tube shocks. For the engine, all Land Cruisers will have a hybrid turbo-4 2.4-liter engine combined with an 8-speed automatic transmission and a 48 HP electric motor. This setup will help the car to deliver 465 lb-ft torque and 326 HP.

Additionally, all models will sport a two-speed electronically shifted transfer case and a full-time four-wheel drive as standard. They will also house a locking rear differential and a Torsen limited-slip center differential with manual locking. The mid and top-trim models will also comprise disconnecting front sway bars.

What are the color options of the Land Cruiser?

Toyota will offer its Land Cruiser in seven main colors. These colors are Ice Cap, Heritage Blue, Wind Chill Pearl, Trail Dust, Underground, Meteor Shower and Black. The First Edition model will additionally be available in two-tone colors.

What is the size of the Land Cruiser?

The new Land Cruiser will have an overall length of 193.7 inches. The height will be 73.2 inches and the width will be 84.2 inches.

What is the price of the Land Cruiser?

The base Land Cruiser 1958 trim is expected to have a price of mid-$50,000. The prices of the mid-range and top-end First Edition models are yet to be known. However, it is likely that the First Edition will bear a price tag of more than $70,000 with its extra features. Also, there will be only 5,000 units of the First Edition available in North America.

When will the 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser be released?

The Toyota Land Cruiser will be available in the United States unlike several other Toyota models of the past. The car will arrive in the US market in the spring of 2024.