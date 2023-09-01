2024 Toyota Sequoia Comes With Nightshade and Platinum TRD Packages

The Japanese automaker Toyota is working on its upcoming 2024 Toyota Sequoia along with several other upcoming cars in its portfolio.

While the second model SUV is similar to the predecessor in many ways, it receives a few noteworthy updates. One such update is the Nightshade package that will be available only on the Limited trim of the car. Similarly, the 4 x 4 trim will come with a Platinum TRD Off-Road package.

2024 Toyota Sequoia Exteriors and Interiors

The upcoming three-row SUV will have a boxy design on the side and feature a rugged body cladding and large fenders. The car will have a tall hood line, a huge front bumper, massive headlights and a huge grille on the front. As for the back, the car will have a hefty rear bumper and rectangular taillights.

Inside the car, the Toyota Sequoia will have a truck-like design and will be similar to the manufacturer’s Tundra in multiple aspects. The SUV will sport an expansive dashboard with massive air vents, easy-to-use controls and huge trim pieces. There will also be a large gear shifter and a huge steering wheel. The SUV will have a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a panoramic view monitor, multiple safety features, Softex seats, a hands-free liftgate and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support.

The Nightshade package adds several other black accents like over fenders, 20-inch wheels, mirror caps, a grille and badges.

Toyota Sequoia Engine Specifications

The 2024 Toyota Sequoia has the same engine as the current outgoing model. This means that the SUV will incorporate a hybrid i-FORCE MAX powertrain. The SUV will have a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 engine along with an electric motor. This combination will help the car deliver 437 HP output power and 583 lb-ft. torque.

The Sequoia will come with rear-wheel drive and a 10-speed automatic transmission as standard. There will be an option for selected trim that are the SR5, Capstone, Platinum and Limited trims.

What is the size of the Toyota Sequoia Engine?

The Toyota Sequoia will have an overall length of 208 inches. The SUV will portray a width of 80 inches and a height of 74 inches to 78 inches.

What are the color options of the Toyota Sequoia Engine?

The Toyota Sequoia will be available in 11 color options across all the trims. These colors include Blueprint, Solar Octane, Midnight Black Metallic, Ice Cap and Lunar Rock among others. The TRD Pro will have a unique Terra color option.

What is the price of the Toyota Sequoia Engine?

The Toyota Sequoia is expected to have a price of $62,470 for its base SR5 4 x 2 trim. On the other hand, the top-end Capstone 4 x 4 trim will have a price tag of $82,460.

When will the 2024 Toyota Sequoia be released?

The production of the Toyota Sequoia is slated to commence in the summer of this year. This will be followed by the availability at dealerships this fall.