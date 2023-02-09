2024 Toyota Tacoma Spy Shots Leaked with Focus on Interiors

New spy shots of the 2024 Toyota Tacoma were leaked recently giving an insight into what the interiors would look like.

The spy shots indicate that the interiors could look a lot like what is found in the manufacturer’s present Sequoia and Tundra models.

2024 Toyota Tacoma Cabin

The cabin of the Toyota Tacoma is camouflaged heavily across the center stack and dash with very little to reveal. However, there are various noteworthy features that are prominently visible. One of these features is a fully digital instrument cluster. The steering wheel appears to be positioned before this cluster and is likely to incorporate several materials for its rim. There is also a new hard button layout on the steering wheel at its 3 o’clock and 9 o’clock positions.

There is a horizontal infotainment screen above the center stack in the instrument cluster cowl. This infotainment screen is a bit bigger than the present 8-inch screen in the present Toyota truck. There is some decent spacing between the screen and the gauges. The spacing is likely to be used for a volume control knob. The instrument cluster portrays a simple illuminated bar gauge that will probably highlight the coolant or fuel temperature.

There is a possibility of a bigger screen next to the center screen that highlights other parameters like fuel economy, speed and other detailed menus. The 2024 Toyota Tacoma spy shots indicate a revised shifter on the center console. The shifter in the upcoming Tacoma is positioned nearer to the driver’s seat as against the earlier models where it is located near the seat of the front passenger.

Other Toyota Tacoma Features

On the outside, the revised exterior styling is masked with nothing clearly visible. If the spy shots leaked earlier are anything to go by, we can expect the truck to sport a new design for its windshield, a lower hood and new lighting with a different style for the tail lamps. There is also a possibility of the truck featuring a coil spring rear suspension.

There are expectations of the Toyota Tacoma featuring an overhauled powertrain. The truck is speculated to be available with two options for its engine. One option will be the same turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder that the manufacturer has already incorporated in its Toyota Highlander. The other option will be a hybrid variant that uses an electric motor with a turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder.

The manufacturer is yet to make any official announcement regarding the exact release date and price of the 2024 Toyota Tacoma. As per earlier reports, the starting price of the pickup is expected to be around $30,000.

Image Credits: GMAuthority