2024 Toyota Tacoma to Come with a Clutch

Automaker Toyota has just dropped one piece of vital information about its upcoming 2024 Toyota Tacoma.

The manufacturer released a photo of the traditional accelerator, brake and clutch along with a press statement claiming that says “Legends are more than automatic; they always come in clutch.”. Some interesting details about the exteriors and interiors of the 2024 Toyota Tacoma have already been let out. Based on those statements, the vehicle will feature the manufacturer’s Trailhunter overlanding capable trim for the first time.

2024 Toyota Tacoma Exteriors and Interiors

The Tacoma will additionally be equipped with grippy all-terrain tires along with modern LED lights at both the back and front along with a Tundra-and-Sequola LED light bar. The existing speaker system will also be replaced by a portable or detachable new JBL Flex Bluetooth speaker system.

There will also be new color options to choose from for the new Toyota Tacoma over the previous year’s model. Also, along with the three pedals, the vehicle will encompass a stick shift.

Toyota Tacoma Engine Specifications

The same press statement that mentioned the inclusion of a clutch also highlights that the 2024 Toyota Tacoma will sport a six-speed manual transmission. This is not surprising as the manufacturer had opted for the same transmission setup in the 2023 model as well. However, the new transmission is all set to be sportier than before and draws its inspiration from billet.

The above information along with the earlier teasers indicate that the Toyota Tacoma will have a FOX suspension and a HYBRID MAX engine option. The possibility of a second engine option without hybrid assistance without cannot be ruled out thanks to the new six-speed. It is yet to be known how the stick shift will work in association with the driveline.

As per a recent report, the manufacturer will do away with the typical V6 engine and a four-banger will take its place. Toyota will use the same base engine that it deploys in the Highlander. This hints that you can expect a four-cylinder 2.4-liter turbocharged engine with nearly 265 HP. There will also be a turbo 2.4-liter engine with an electric motor pairing up with the hybrid powertrain and delivering up to 366 HP.

When will the Toyota Tacoma be released?

The Toyota Tacoma is planned for release as a 2024 model. The manufacturer is likely to commence the production of its upcoming Tacoma before the end of the year. This means that it will be available at dealers in early 2024 or maybe even in late 2023.

What is the price of the Toyota Tacoma?

Toyota has still kept details of the pricing of the 2024 Toyota Tacoma under the wraps. The price is expected to be slightly higher than the 2023 model available today with a price tag of $29,085 including the destination charges.