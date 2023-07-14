2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road Trim Spotted by Forum Users

Ever since the launch of the Tacoma a couple of months back by the Japanese automaker, almost photographs of almost all variants other than the Off-Road trim have been revealed.

A Tacoma4G forum user shared some photographs of the Off-Road trim of the upcoming 2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD in an unknown industrial zone.

2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road Exteriors and Interiors

The upcoming Off-Road trim of the Toyota will have a sunroof and a scene lighting along with the flatbed. The pickup truck will portray black vents and grilles combined with black detailing that fall in line with the sidebars and have a striking contrast to the paintwork.

The fender flares and the door handles will come in plain black plastic. Customers will be able to opt for 17-inch or 18-inch wheels while 33-inch wheels can be fitted. The truck can also be fitted with an electronic front sway-bar disconnect as an option.

The Off-Road trim will share some features from the Sport trim of the TRD such as smoked LED headlights, fog lights, front air dam, four-door configuration and black badging. There will be no hood scoop that is found in the Sport Trim.

On the inside, the Off-Road trim will have different drive modes for various terrains. There will also be some Bilstein remote reservoir shocks that are tuned for off-duty. The truck will also be equipped with skid plates and an electronic locking differential as standard.

Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road Engine Specifications

The Off-Road trim of the 2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD will, as standard, house a non-hybrid four-cylinder 2.4-liter turbocharged engine. This engine will deliver 317 lb-ft. torque and 278 HP power output with an eight-speed auto transmission. On the other hand, the manual transmission will offer 270 HP power output and 310 lb-ft. torque with the six-speed manual transmission. The truck will come equipped with a coil-spring rear transmission for a capable and comfortable ride.

The truck will offer upgrade support to a hybrid four-cylinder engine to deliver 326 HP power output and 465 lb-ft. torque at a later time.

What is the color of the Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road?

The entire color portfolio of the Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road trim is yet to be declared by the manufacturer. However, it is certain that one of the colors will be Solar Octane.

What is the price of the 2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road?

The prices of the various trims of the Toyota Tacoma TRD, including the Off-Road, have not yet been announced. However, it will be priced at the middle of the lineup and will be definitely more affordable than the TRD Trailhunter and PRO trims.

When will the 2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road be released?

The non-hybrid variant of the Toyota Tacoma Off-Road will arrive at dealerships by the end of this year. The hybrid will follow soon after early next year.

