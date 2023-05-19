2024 Toyota Yaris Cross Has the Looks of a Mini Highlander

Automobile Toyota unveiled the upcoming 2024 Toyota Yaris Cross in Indonesia just a few days ago.

The subcompact SUV looks very much like the manufacturer’s recent Highlander and operates on the DNGA platform which is more rugged and cheaper than the TNGA platform.

2024 Toyota Yaris Cross Exteriors and Interiors

The new Yaris Cross will find its place between the manufacturer’s Corolla Cross and Raize SUVs. The car will be equipped with aggressive headlights and a large grille at the front that gives it the appearance of a Highlander. On the other hand, the SUV will also have toned-up rear shoulders, taillights, greenhouse and boxy wheel arches similar to that of a RAV4.

As for the insides, the SUV will come with a sporty and roomy interior. The car will encompass a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.1-inch display in the middle, multiple buttons that can be seen and operated easily and an upright dashboard.

There will also be some other standard features like a panoramic sunroof, a tailgate that operates electrically, a wireless charging pad and ambient lighting along with the manufacturer’s Safety Sense ADAS kit.

Toyota Yaris Cross Engine Specifications

The upcoming Yaris Cross will support two engine options. One engine option of the 2024 Toyota Yaris Cross will be a gas-powered engine whereas the other option is a hybrid engine. Both engine options will be capable of delivering power to only the wheels in the front.

The gas engine will be a dual VVT-i 1.5-liter four-cylinder that delivers 102 lb-ft. torque and 105 HP that gets directed to the front wheels through a five-speed manual or a continuously variable transmission.

The hybrid model will have an engine that produces 89 lb-ft. torque and 90 HP as well as an electric motor that generates 104 lb-ft. torque and 79 HP. These outputs will get directed to the front wheels through a continuously variable transmission. This model will also support an EV-only mode.

What is the size of the Toyota Yaris Cross?

The Toyota Yaris Cross is slated to have an external length of 169.9 inches long, 63.6 inches in height and 69.7 inches in width. The car will also have a wheelbase of 103.1 inches.

When will the Toyota Yaris Cross be released?

The manufacturer has not yet given out any details about the release details of the 2024 Toyota Yaris Cross. However, Toyota will commence the production of the car in mid-May or June 2023 in Indonesia. It is yet to be known if the car will make its entry into the US market.