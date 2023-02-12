2024 Volkswagen Atlas Gets LED Light Bar and Fancy Face

Senior Vice President of Sales at Volkswagen Group USA, Hein Schafer released two images of the upcoming 2024 Volkswagen Atlas at the Chicago Auto Show.

In a LinkedIn post, the Vice President mentioned that the SUV would have an enhanced powertrain and a classier interior. The post also mentioned that the vehicle would be lit both on the outside and inside.

2024 Volkswagen Atlas First Exteriors

The images of the Volkswagen Atlas indicate that the manufacturer will continue to use the midsize three-row seats. However, the car will sport a completely new design for the headlights. The SUV will sport a full-width LED bar that will connect the headlights. The simple Volkswagen emblem on the front will also be illuminated.

The front fascia of the 2024 Volkswagen Atlas also appears to be lower than before and the corner vents seem narrower. The bumper will also reflect a redesign and feature a gloss black finish that will give it a sportier look than its predecessors.

2024 Volkswagen Atlas Interiors

According to the teaser images, the Volkswagen Atlas will have much better interiors than the ones in the previous models if the illuminated dashboard that is partially displayed is anything to go by. The dashboard will also have illumination like the exteriors along with purple ambient lighting.

There is a very little update about the powertrain and engine at the moment. Going by Schafer’s statement earlier this year, the 2024 Volkswagen Atlas will have more power and be ahead of the standard four-cylinder or V6 offerings in the midsize SUV market. It is speculated that the manufacturer will opt out of the V6 and prefer to use the EA888 instead owing to its adaptability. The EA888 powertrain can be tuned according to requirements to produce high 315HP as in the manufacturer’s Golf R or low 221lb-ft. torque and 184HP like in the base model of the VW Tiguan.

It is also expected that the Atlas SUV will be equipped with a bigger infotainment screen on the revised dashboard along with new trim and color options and additional technical features.

What is the price of the Volkswagen Atlas?

The price of the upcoming Volkswagen Atlas First SUV is expected to be close to $36,000 excluding the destination charges for the base model although there is no concrete information in this regard. This price tag is based on the assumption that the new SUV will have a price increase of $800 over the Atlas model of last year which had a starting price of $35,150. The most advanced model may have a price of a little more than $50,000.

When will the Volkswagen Atlas be released?

The 2024 Volkswagen Atlas is expected to be released by the manufacturer in Fall 2023. The manufacturer is yet to specify an official release date.

Image Credits: CARBUZZ