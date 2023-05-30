2024 Volkswagen Atlas Lineup to Have Only One Engine Choice

Volkswagen is working on its upcoming 2024 Volkswagen Atlas lineup that is slated for a release later this year.

In this regard, the manufacturer unveiled its Peak Edition at the recent New York Auto Show. This has now been followed by an insight into the interiors of the cars. Minimal details have also been revealed about the engine.

2024 Volkswagen Atlas Lineup Exteriors and Interiors

The Volkswagen Atlas Peak Edition will have blackout exterior detailing, black roof rails and silver underbody cladding. The car will also encompass 18-inch black alloy wheels featuring all-terrain tires.

The Atlas will sport distinct interior décor and color along with stainless steel pedal caps and leatherette seating surfaces. On the other hand, the Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport SUV models. Both models will feature faux leather wrapping for their center console and dashboard. The same faux leather wrapping will be present on the trim extending into the dash panel. There will be a storage section under the dash. The two models will feature support for a new ambient lighting system.

The SUVs will also have Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support for their infotainment systems and a minimum of six fast-charging USB Type C ports as well as a wireless smartphone charging pad. The USB ports and charging pad will be available in any Atlas model.

The two 2024 Volkswagen Atlas SUV models will additionally feature a height-adjustable passenger seat, ventilated front seats and a heated steering wheel equipped with shift paddles. The top-end variants of these models will depict quilted leather seats that have a diamond stitching pattern.

Volkswagen Atlas Engine Specifications

The Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport SUVs will be equipped with only one engine. This will be a turbocharged 2.0-liter 269 HP engine. The cars will be available as four-wheel drive models as standard although customers can opt for a four-wheel drive.

When will the Volkswagen Atlas lineup be released?

The Volkswagen Atlas Peak Edition is due for a summer launch. The Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport are slated to arrive at dealerships in the third quarter of 2023.

What is the price of the 2024 Volkswagen Atlas lineup?

The Volkswagen Atlas Peak will be priced at $51,785 including the destination charges. The base Atlas model will come with a price tag of $39,075 while its top-end Atlas SEL Premium R-Line will be priced at $53,805. The Atlas Cross Sport and Atlas Cross Sport SEL Premium R-Line will feature price tags of $38,065 and $52,795 respectively.

Image Credits: CARSCOOPS