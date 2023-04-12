2024 Volkswagen Atlas Peak Edition Sports a Rugged Look

The 2023 New York Auto Show saw Volkswagen take the wraps off its upcoming 2024 Volkswagen Atlas Peak Edition SUV.

The car has a new trim giving it a rugged appearance that complements its updated styling perfectly. Additionally, the SUV portrays some unique features both on the outside and inside.

2024 Volkswagen Atlas Peak Edition Exteriors and Interiors

The VW Atlas Peak Edition will most possibly incorporate a new silver underbody cladding along with black exterior trim details. The big SUV is also likely to house new 18-inch black wheels fitted onto all-terrain tires. The car will sport a new look with a couple of chrome strips integrated into its grille while the X design stretches out along the bottom.

Read Also: Facelifted 2023 Volkswagen ID.3 Reveals Optional Matrix LED Headlights

The vehicle is slated to additionally portray silver and black side sills along with a wide range of blacked-out elements such as the window surround, wheel arches, side mirror caps and roof rack. At the back, the SUV is speculated to feature a new silver and black diffuser residing on chrome exhaust bezels with a black tailgate strip on top and the orange and chrome Peak Edition logo standing out on the side. The Peak Edition SUV will come in two new colors Pure Grey and Avocado Green among others. These two color options are available only for this model.

The inside cabin will be highlighted by a new look with its black leatherette upholstery, orange stitching and grey inserts. Moreover, the 2024 Volkswagen Atlas Peak Edition will portray a unique black metallic check pattern while the dash is likely to support a cool illuminated pattern with lighting in any of the 30 ambient colors supported by Atlas. The steering wheel is slated to portray the Peak Edition badging on the lower spoke.

Volkswagen Atlas Peak Edition Engine Specifications

The three-row SUV is in no way different from the other 2024 Atlas variants from the manufacturer in terms of mechanical changes. This means that the Peak Edition car will draw its power from the same four-cylinder turbocharged engine with 269 HP power and is associated with an automatic eight-speed transmission. The major difference from other Atlas models is that it will have an all-wheel drive as standard.

What is the price of the Volkswagen Atlas Peak Edition?

The Peak Edition variant in the VW Atlas portfolio is slated to be equipped with a price tag of $50,000. According to a statement by a VW spokesperson, there is the possibility of a more affordable model as well associated with a slightly lesser price of $45,000.

Read Also: 2023 Volkswagen Touareg to Feature Chassis and Styling Changes

When will the Volkswagen Atlas Peak Edition be released?

The 2024 Volkswagen Atlas Peak Edition is scheduled to be released by Volkswagen as a part of the manufacturer’s planned 2024 Atlas lineup. The SUV is likely to arrive at dealerships in the summer this year.