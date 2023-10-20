2024 Volkswagen ID.4 and ID.5 Get Faster and Feature More Intuitive Software

German automaker Volkswagen has commenced presales of the updated 2024 Volkswagen ID.4 and ID.5 electric crossovers in Europe.

The key changes are primarily the incorporation of a new motor on the rear axle and a new generation software and infotainment system.

2024 Volkswagen ID.4 and ID.5 Interiors

The new Volkswagen ID.4 and ID.5 will have larger 12.9-inch screens. The SUVs will feature new infotainment software that is more intuitive than before. The software will also incorporate more functions and be faster. The infotainment system will have a revamped menu structure while the augmented reality head-up display and digital cockpit have been revamped.

The driving mode selector will appear on the steering column switch instead of the digital cockpit housing. The cars will also have a new IDA voice assistant that supports new functions and responds to natural voice commands more accurately than in the past.

Volkswagen ID.4 and ID.5 Powertrain Specifications

The 2024 Volkswagen ID.4 and ID.5 will come with a new electric motor on their rear axles and a 77kWh battery on the ID.4 Pro and ID.5 Pro rear-wheel drive models. The motor will deliver 282 HP output power and 402 lb-ft torque. The all-wheel ID.4 Pro 4Motion model will also have a revised electric motor on the rear axle that renders 282 HP output power.

The all-wheel drive ID.4 GTX and ID.5 GTX top-end models will house motors that deliver 335 HP output power. This will allow them to sprint from 0mph to 62mph in 5.4 seconds and have a top speed of 112mph.

The Volkswagen ID.4 Pro and ID.5 Pro models with a 77kWh battery pack will offer WLTP ranges of 342 miles and 345 miles respectively. The AWD models will feature an extra range of 110 miles with about 10 minutes of DC fast charging.

The base Volkswagen ID.4 Pure model will house a 52kWh battery with better charging than before.

What is the size of the Volkswagen ID.4 and ID.5?

The manufacturer has not made any announcements regarding a change of size for the new Volkswagen ID.4 and ID.5 models. Hence, they are likely to retain the same size as their outgoing models.

What is the release date of the Volkswagen ID.4 and ID.5?

The Volkswagen ID.4 will go on sale in the US early next year. The release date of the Volkswagen ID.5 is yet to be known at the moment.

What is the price of the 2024 Volkswagen ID.4 and ID.5?

The base models of the Volkswagen ID.4 and ID.5 with the Pure trim will have a starting price of $42,810. Prices will be higher for the other models.