2024 Volkswagen ID.7 Production Commenced in Germany

Volkswagen has officially commenced the production of its electric sedan, the 2024 Volkswagen ID.7, in its Emden plant in Germany.

The manufacturer refers to the ID.7 as an electric limousine and the Pro variant will be launched first. This will later be followed by a Pro S model.

2024 Volkswagen ID.7 Exteriors and Interiors

The upcoming Volkswagen ID.7 will encompass enhanced dynamics and an almost completely closed underbody. The car will have a tapering rear end, a coupe-like roof and a low front end. It will also portray a flowing style towards the bonnet, side air curtains for guiding the air with the least energy loss and new wheel spoilers.

The car will incorporate spacious interiors and a digital slim profile driver display with a huge 15.0-inch touchscreen in the center. There will be tactile controls at various points such as a strip under the touchscreen, dash and the steering wheel. The car will also house an intelligent climate control system to trigger the air conditioning or heat when needed while automatically adjusting smart vents circulate air around the cabin.

Volkswagen ID.7 Motor and Battery Specifications

The 2024 Volkswagen ID.7 will be the first car from the manufacturer to ride on the MEB architecture. The car will initially arrive as a rear-wheel drive. There is a possibility of an all-wheel drive variant, known as GTX in Europe, also being introduced. The VW ID.7 will incorporate a new APP550 electric motor with maximum output power of 210kW.

The ID.7 Pro trim will come with a 77kWh battery that can accept up to 170kW of charging. This will help the car deliver a WLTP driving range of 382 miles. On the other hand, the ID.7 Pro S trim will house an 86kWh battery accepting up to 200kWh of DC charging. It is not known at the moment when this battery will be available. The WLTP driving range is expected to be 435 miles.

What is the size of the Volkswagen ID.7?

The Volkswagen ID.7 will be a large car with an overall length of 4,970mm long that is close to five meters in length. The car will have a height of 1,529mm and a width of 1,859mm.

How will the Volkswagen ID.7 be priced?

The Volkswagen ID.7 will have a price higher than that of the current ID.5. The manufacturer is working on offering the entry-level ID.7 Pro variant with a less than $27,000 price tag. There is no information on what price Volkswagen is planning for the ID.7 Pro S trim.

When will the 2024 Volkswagen ID.7 be released?

The Volkswagen ID.7 is expected to be first released in Europe with its arrival at dealerships in the Fall season by the end of 2023. This will be followed by its arrival in North America in early 2024.