2024 Volkswagen ID. Buzz to Arrive in North America with Three-Row Seating

Following the arrival of the 2024 Volkswagen ID. Buzz in the European market, the manufacturer is working on the launch of the minivan in North America.

The all-electric van will sport three-row seating with seven seats.

2024 Volkswagen ID. Buzz Exteriors and Interiors

The upcoming Volkswagen ID. Buzz will have a longer wheelbase of 127.5 inches which is more than that of the European minivan by 10 inches. This will account for the provision of a third row of seating. The van will feature unusual styling and a huge panoramic sunroof with electrochromic tinting that can be set to opaque or clear by swiping a button. It will also portray zero tailpipe emissions.

Inside the minivan, the seats will make use of premium leatherette as the choice of material. There will also be a big 12.9-inch touchscreen with backlit controls in the center for infotainment as well as ambient lighting with 30 color options. The vehicle will house a wood-like dash three color choices for the interiors that are light brown seating with yellow piping and light gray door inserts, clay and light gray, as well as black and dark brown.

The European minivan has ample storage sections, fold-out cup holders, a detachable center console and

USB ports integrated in the doors to mention just a few of its interiors. It is yet to be known whether the US version will also have any of these.

Volkswagen ID. Buzz Powertrain Options

The 2024 Volkswagen ID. Buzz will come with only one trim option but will be available as an all-wheel drive setup and a rear-wheel drive setup.

Both drive models will incorporate a 91kWh battery that is way bigger than the 82kWh battery used in the minivan for the European market. The rear-wheel drive model will house an electric motor that renders 282 HP at the back. On the other hand, the all-wheel model will support a dual motor setup that will be capable of delivering 330 HP.

What is the size of the Volkswagen ID. Buzz?

The Volkswagen ID. Buzz will have an overall length of 192.4 inches. The minivan will have a height of 74.6 inches and a width of 77.9 inches.

What are the color options of the Volkswagen ID. Buzz?

The Volkswagen ID. Buzz will support the Mahi Green, Pomelo Yellow and Energetic Yellow color options of the two-row minivan in Europe. There will be additional colors such as Indium Grey, Metro Silver and Cabana Blue for the minivan in North America.

What is the price of the Volkswagen ID. Buzz?

The pricing for the Volkswagen ID.7 Buzz in North America is yet to be released and is likely to be done only at the end of this year or early next year. The European minivan had a starting price of close to $68,000 and it is only likely that the North American counterpart will cost at least the same amount, if not more.

When will the 2024 Volkswagen ID. Buzz be available?

The Volkswagen ID. Buzz will go on sale at the earliest in North America in 2024. The manufacturer is yet to make an announcement on the exact release date.