2024 Volvo EX90 Launched in the United States with the Standard Lidar

The Swedish car manufacturer Volvo formally launched the seven-seater 2024 Volvo EX90 in three rows in the US at the Consumer Electronics Show in 2023 for the North American debut.

The eco-friendly car is primarily focused on the safety of its passengers by incorporating Safe Space Technology.

The Volvo EX90 electric SUV will be equipped with a wide range of safety features comprising a long-range lidar, five radars, 16 ultrasonic sensors, and eight cameras to trigger the attention of the driver when while driving on the road. The lidar is capable of detecting small objects, even at highway speed and at a distance of nearly two football fields ahead at any time of the day.

The Volvo EX90 2024 model is also expected to incorporate a driver understanding system. This system comprises a capacitive steering wheel and two cameras. These cameras keep a check on the driver always and trigger the activation of the safety systems if they sense the driver to be sleepy or distracted.

2024 Volvo EX90 Release Date and Price

The company’s US website has started taking preorders for the Volvo EX90 SUV. It will be first available worldwide for delivery for Volvo fans at dealerships worldwide early next year in 2024.

The manufacturer has announced that the starting price of the car will be less than $80,000. The price of the fully loaded SUV is yet to be revealed.

Volvo EX90 Interior and Exterior

The Volvo EX90 SUV has a 14.5-inch touchscreen with Google apps and services included. Apple users can take advantage of the wireless Apple CarPlay. There will also be a 25-speaker Bowers & Wilkins sound system with the speakers positioned at pivotal areas in the cabin. The landscape-oriented 8-inch floating touch screen of the car has a digital gauge cluster highlighting several details like a stimulated road layout, remaining electric range, and vehicle speed.

On the exterior front, the SUV will sport a glass roof and a backlit wood trim. The exterior of the SUV will also exhibit a slippery design.

2024 Volvo EX90 Colors, Specs and Dimensions

The Volvo EX 90 is stipulated to be available in seven catchy color options like Denim Blue, Onyx Black, Crystal White and Silver Dawn. The car will also come in color choices of Sand Dune, Platinum Grey, and Vapour Grey. The SUV will also portray up to 496HP and achieve up to 60mph in 4.7 seconds.

The car will have 41 inches, 36.5 inches and 32 inches of front legroom, second-row legroom and third-row space respectively. Volvo EX90 bidirectional charging is one affirmed feature of the luxury SUV. The bidirectional charging system will also support EV-to-EV charging.

Is Volvo EX90 an Electric SUV?

Yes, the Volvo EX90 2024 is an electric SUV. The vehicle is being planned as a fully electric SUV by the manufacturer.

Is 2024 Volvo EX90 a Replacement for the Volvo XC90?

The Volvo EX90 2024 is not being launched as a replacement for the Volvo XC90. Both models are likely to be available initially for a few years and the latter model will slowly be withdrawn from the market.

Is Volvo Embla the same as Volvo EX90?

Yes, both names refer to the same model. While the SUV was originally referred to as the 2023 Volvo Embla, the manufacturer has now confirmed the 2024 Volvo EX90 as the official title of the SUV.

