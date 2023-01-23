2024 Volvo XC40 and C40 Recharge to Feature New Motors, Range Boost and More Horsepower

Volvo, the luxury car manufacturer, has released some details of its 2024 Volvo XC40 Recharge and 2024 Volvo C40 Recharge for the Europe market.

The earlier variants of the electric crossovers are not available in the United States and house a single motor. The upcoming models will be rear-wheel drive models accompanied by faster charging and extra range. According to the manufacturer, these cars will be the manufacturer’s first rear-wheel drive offerings after a long span of 25 years.

Changes in the Volvo XC40 and Volvo C40 Recharge

The twin motors of the XC 40 and C40 will achieve 0 to 62 mph acceleration in 4.9 seconds and 4.7 seconds respectively. The e-motors will be removed from the front axle and a more efficient and powerful e-motor developed inhouse by the manufacturer will be incorporated in the rear axle. The front wheels of the car will house a new 157HP induction motor while there will be a 245HP motor at the rear wheels.

The 2024 Volvo XC40 Recharge and 2024 Volvo C40 Recharge cars will also portray new low-cog wheels and battery cooling enhancements amidst other enhancements. It is expected that the revised changes will give the XC40 an increased EPA range of 270 miles resulting in a 62-km raise. On the other hand, the C40 will have an extended 275-mile EPA range, making way for a 56-km increase.

The cars will house a larger 82kWh battery pack that powers a 248HP e-motor for its powertrain. This e-motor will also contribute towards increasing the range of the XC40 Recharge and the C40 Recharge. The batteries are speculated to charge faster than their earlier counterparts with an increased DC fast charging power. The enhanced cooling will support an uprated charging speed with the battery reaching 10% to 80% SOC charge in nearly 28 minutes.

There are talks that the cars will feature 19-inch alloy wheels that are more dynamic in nature. There is also a possibility that the 2024 models of the Volvo cars will be available in the US market too.

When will the XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge be released?

There is no exact information on the release date of the 2024 Volvo XC40 Recharge and 2024 Volvo C40 Recharge car models. However, their variants with the range boosts can be expected to be released as 2024 model cars. The production of the cars is likely to begin in May 2023.