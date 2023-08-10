2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Spy Shots Reveal Quad Pipes

Spy shots of the 2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe from the German automaker BMW were released a while ago following which the car was spotted in Munich.

The vehicle resembles the manufacturer’s M Performance car in terms of design.

2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Exteriors

The upcoming BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe will have a new design for its headlights. The grille in front will also portray a complete revamp, while the front fascia will depict a horizontal theme for its design. At the back, the taillights will have a new design and the fascia will also house a clean profile. There will be quad tailpipes and a trunk lid with a spoiler at the rear end that is specifically like that of the manufacturer’s M235 model. The rear-end design will appear to be a combination of a four-door coupe and a hatchback.

For the inside, the sedan will have a more modern design for the dashboard similar to that of the 2-Series Active Tourer. The infotainment screen will be bigger than in the outgoing model along with a new center console featuring additional controls such as a compact nub to change gears instead of the standard upright lever. There may be a dual-screen setup powered by the iDrive 9 platform.

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Engine Specifications

The Gran Coupe will arrive only as a front-wheel drive model with an automatic dual-clutch transmission. The car will ride on an updated UKL2/FAAR platform and be equipped with a transverse engine. However, when it arrives in the US market, the compact sedan will come with two powertrain options, namely, the M235 xDrive and the 228 xDrive. The M235 xDrive model will house an updated B48 engine delivering 312 HP. This model will also include paddle shifters for manual gear changes and deliver more control.

The 2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe will have no electrical variant. However, the possibility of the manufacturer offering a plug-in hybrid powertrain cannot be completely ruled out.

What is the size of the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe?

The current BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe has a length of 4526mm along with a height of 1420mm and a width of 1800mm. It can only be expected that the new sedan will have at least the same size.

What is the price of the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe?

The price of the new Gran Coupe is not likely to be much higher than that of the present model. The sedan is expected to have a starting price of slightly less than $40,000.

When will the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe be released?

The production of the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe will commence in November 2024. The sedan is likely to be unveiled by the manufacturer sometime next year and will arrive as a 2025 model in the United States.

