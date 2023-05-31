2025 BMW M2 CS Found Testing with CSL Wheels and a Ducktail Spoiler

Luxury automaker BMW has already started working on its upcoming 2025 BMW M2 CS even as the BMW M2 has just started arriving at dealerships in the United States.

Touted as the manufacturer’s smallest sports car, spy shots have been leaked of the upcoming car testing in Germany have been leaked. Although heavily camouflaged, there are some important updates that can be considered the key highlights of the car.

2025 BMW M2 CS Exteriors and Interiors

The upcoming car will in many ways look much the same as the manufacturer’s M2. These similarities are majorly in terms of the headlights and taillights as well as the boxy kidney grille. As for the differences, one prominent update will be the aggressive front splitter that renders extra front downforce for high-speed turn-in response. The splitter will also make the nose of the car lower than in the BMW M2.

The trunk will house an integrated ducktail spoiler that balances the entire setup at speed. There will be a quad exhaust setup that is typical of any M series car between the fins of its rear diffuser.

The 2025 BMW M2 CS will also have a better stance than the BMW M2. This makes the wheel arches lower in the front and the back. The car will also come with the same bigger wheels that the manufacturer has opted for in its M4 CSL. It is likely that the M2 CSL will portray 20-inch wheels with 827M rims. All this will result in a wide-wheel track.

As for the inside, the new M2 CS will portray an updated and lower suspension as against the current M2 model. It will depict a bigger brake package and a lower ride height.

BMW M2 CS Engine Specifications

The details of the engine of the BMW M2 CS have still been kept under wraps. The car is slated to have an upgraded motor over the M2. The motor is likely to be what you can find in the manufacturer’s M3 or M4 Competition and deliver about 500 HP to 520 HP. There is a possibility that the upcoming M2 CS will incorporate a 3-liter S58 six-cylinder engine. The car is also likely to support an eight-speed automatic transmission.

What is the price of the BMW M2 CS?

The 2025 BMW M2 CS is expected to be released in late 2024. This will make the car arrive as a 2025 model, a couple of years following the base car.

Image Credits: MOTOR AUTHORITY