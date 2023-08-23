2025 BMW M2 CS Spotted Testing in Nurburgring with 500+ HP

Spy shots of the German auto manufacturer BMW testing its upcoming 2025 BMW M2 CS in Nurburgring were leaked recently.

These spy shots were revealed within just a few months of the manufacturer’s M2 less powerful variant hitting the market.

2025 BMW M2 CS Exteriors

The spy shots revealed the car completely camouflaged with practically no details of the M2 CS visible. However, it can be safely assumed that the car will have an extended spoiler that will give the front fascia a muscular profile. Additionally, renders leaked in the past highlight the vehicle will be equipped with an integrated trunk lid spoiler that is similar to that of the manufacturer’s M3 CSL and recent M4 CSL.

The new CS model will have a lot of standard-fit carbon fiber as in other CS models of the past. It is expected that the car will borrow the tire and wheel combo from the M4. It is still not known at this time if the manufacturer will opt for yellow daytime running lights as in the recent CS models. The prototype features regular taillights as of now but there is a possibility of this changing during production. It is also quite possible that the quad exhaust will depict an aggressive setup.

BMW M2 CS Engine Specifications

The new 2025 BMW M2 CS will incorporate a major upgrade for the engine under its hood. The car will very likely house a S58 engine that is capable of delivering more than 500 HP. It is certain that the upgrade will be substantial since the less powerful and standard M2 comes with a twin-turbo engine that delivers 453 HP output power. The M2 CS will be powered by a Steptronic transmission that is purely automatic in nature.

What colors will the BMW M2 CS be available in?

The manufacturer has not revealed any details about the color palette it has in store for the BMW M2 CS. The camouflage also gives no indication in this regard. However, according to several sources, BMW will opt for an exclusive hue at the minimum. The possibility of some iconic colors cannot be ruled out as well.

Is the BMW M2 CS the only CS model BMW is working on at the moment?

Apart from the BMW M2 CS, the manufacturer is working on a M4 CS that is scheduled to be released next year. BMW’s M division is also currently testing an M3 CS Touring.

When will the 2025 BMW M2 CS be released?

The manufacturer is expected to release the BMW M2 CS as a 2025 model in the latter half of 2024. Production will take place in limited numbers as is typical of any CS model.

Image Credits: instagram.com/larscarspotter