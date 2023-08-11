2025 BMW M2 CS Spotted Testing with Low Front Spoiler

The 2025 BMW M2 CS was recently spotted testing by the manufacturer even as it is two years ahead of its production.

Like the outgoing model, this car will also be one of the special edition vehicles in the M2 series from the German automaker BMW.

2025 BMW M2 CS Exteriors and Interiors

Although the M2 CS was spotted with a camouflage, substantial details were clearly visible. This indicates that the car will have wider wheels and larger tires than the M2 counterpart although they will be of the same forged M alloy type. It will come with 19-inch tires at the front and 20-inch tires at the rear. At the front, the car will sport a front lip spoiler or splitter that not only gives it a sportier appearance but also cuts down on the noise. There is also a ducktail at the rear that enhances the aesthetics while rendering an athletic and dynamic presence.

Read Also: 2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Spy Shots Reveal Quad Pipes

It is expected that the car may include new taillights although it retains those of the regular M2 at the moment. There is also a hope for the yellow headlights that has been the trend in earlier models.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

While the camouflage reveals nothing about the interiors, it is likely that the manufacturer will opt for the same M2 setup in the CS model too. If so, the car should have a curved display powered by the most recent iDrive software and spanning across the dashboard. The display will incorporate a 14.9-inch infotainment system and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. The possibility of the car featuring Alcantara upholstery, a lot of CS badging as well as CFRP components cannot be ruled out.

BMW M2 CS Engine Specifications

The 2025 BMW M2 CS will have an engine that has the same power as the manufacturer’s S58 engine. The engine is likely to be a 30-liter twin-turbocharged inline six mill and slated to deliver an output power of close to 518 HP.

The power from the engine will be distributed to the rear wheels through a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission. There is no information at the moment if the manufacturer plans to offer a six-speed manual transmission.

Read Also: 2024 BMW i5 M60 to Sport a New Frozen Deep Grey Color

What is the color of the BMW M2 CS?

Following the tradition that BMW follows for its CS models, the new BMW M2 CS will receive a positioning color paint treatment. The car will have at least one of the manufacturer’s iconic colors for its exteriors. These colors are Black Sapphire, Brooklyn Grey and Alpine White.

What is the price of the BMW M2 CS?

Details on the exact pricing of the BMW M2 CS are unknown at the moment. However, based on the $85,000 price of the previous F87 M2 CS, the M2 CS is likely to have a price ranging between $90,000 and $100,000.

When will the 2025 BMW M2 CS be released?

As of now, it remains unclear when the manufacturer plans to reveal the BMW M2 CS. It is anticipated that the reveal will take place in the second half of 2024, paving the way for its sale as a 2025 model.

Image Credits: BMWBLOG