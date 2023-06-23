2025 BMW M2 to Deliver 480 PS Output Power

Luxury automaker has already begun working on its compact sports car, the 2025 BMW M2 even as the manufacturer’s second-generation M2 made its presence felt in the market only a few months ago.

Very little information is available at the moment although there is a high possibility of new colors and a power boost along with a potential xDrive in future for the 2025 model. It is also expected that the car will have fresh alloy wheel designs and a few mild cosmetic changes.

2025 BMW M2 Engine Specifications

According to ynguldyn, a reliable Bimmer Post forum member, the upcoming M2 will sport an inline-six engine that will be capable of delivering 480 PS that corresponds to 474 HP for the base model. The current M2 houses a 3.0-liter twin-turbo engine that delivers 453 HP. Hence, if the Bimmer Post report is true and anything to go buy, the new BMW M2 will deliver a significant increase of 21 HP.

The higher-end 2025 BMW M2 model with the Clubsport moniker will break the 500 HP barrier. Going by previous reports, the Clubsport will deliver a power in the 518 HP to 522 HP range.

At the moment, there is no information about the torque that will be delivered by the new M2. It cannot be said if there will be a torque increase over the 406 lb-ft. torque in the present M2. Moreover, according to rumors in a technical document leaked earlier, there is the possibility of an M2 xDrive down the lane although it is not likely to happen any time soon.

What is the size of the BMW M2?

The manufacturer has not let out any details about the size of the upcoming BMW M2. The 2023 model of M2 has a length of 180 inches, a width of 74 inches and a height of 55 inches. It is likely that the manufacturer will retain at least the same size.

What are the color options of the BMW M2?

The present BMW M2 is available in seven colors like Alpine White, Sapphire Black, Zandvoort Blue and Frozen Pure Grey to mention just a few. There are talks that BMW will add more colors to this portfolio that may be applicable to the new BMW M2 as well.

When will the 2025 BMW M2 be released?

The production of the BMW M2 is slated to begin in August 2024. This will be followed by the release of the M2 CS happening first in mid-2025. An all-wheel drive variant will likely come up later in 2026.