2025 BMW M4 CS Spotted Testing with New Headlights and an Aggressive Body

The 2025 BMW M4 CS was recently spotted testing at Nurburgring.

This is following a late 2022 announcement by BMW M CEO about the possibility of an M4 CS and the succeeding leaked spy shots of the high-performance coupe. The latest photos indicate that the car will be very much like the M3 CS save for a few changes.

2025 BMW M4 CS Exteriors

The upcoming BMW M4 CS will have a two-door setup. The headlights will have a new design and are expected to incorporate daytime running lights with a sharp profile. These lights will probably bear the shape of an arrow just like those on the facelifted X5 and X6 that the manufacturer revealed previously this year. The car will borrow the same aggressive bumper, mean kidney grille and extended spoiler lip from the M3 CS that was in turn inspired by the M4 CSL.

BMW M4 CS Engine Specifications

The 2025 BMW M4 CS is slated to sport the same engine that the manufacturer opted for the M3 CS. If this is true, the coupe will come with a twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline-six engine under the hood. This engine will produce 543 HP output power along with 479 lb-ft. torque. This combination will help the car offer 40 HP more power than its M4 Competition counterpart.

The car will arrive an xDrive model that delivers power to the front and rear axles. There will also be a few chassis modifications like the unique wheel camber settings and retuned dampers and steering.

What is the size of the BMW M4 CS?

The new BMW M4 CS is likely to have at least the same size as its predecessor which arrived in 2020. The 2020 model had a length of 183.9 inches, a width of 73.6 inches and a height of 74.1 inches.

What is the price of the BMW M4 CS?

The BMW M4 CS is slated to have a price tag that is slightly higher than the $118,700 price set by the manufacturer for its M3 CS. This assumption is based on the fact that the M4 is generally slightly more expensive than the M3.

When will the 2025 BMW M4 CS be released?

BMW has not announced any specific release date for the BMW M4 CS coupe. Production is expected to begin in July this year and go on for a year. It is estimated that its unveiling will happen after that of the standard BMW M4.

Image Credits: larscarspotter / Instagram