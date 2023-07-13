2025 Toyota GR86 to be Equipped with a Turbo Three Engine

The upcoming 2025 Toyota GR86 is a two-seater sports car from the Japanese automaker Toyota.

The car will incorporate some essential changes over its predecessors.

2025 Toyota GR86 Engine Specifications

The new car will bid goodbye to the standard flat-four engine that Toyota deploys in most of its vehicles. According to the reputed BestCarWeb Japanese website, the car will be equipped with the turbocharged three-cylinder 1.6-liter direct injection engine in the front that the manufacturer has already deployed in its GR Corolla.

The 2025 Toyota GR86 will sport a rear-wheel drive system and will incorporate a single electric motor dual-clutch hybrid system. This combination is expected to help the car deliver 272 HP power output and 276 lb-ft torque. The maximum output is anticipated to range between 320 HP and 330 HP. Customers are likely to have the option of choosing between a six-speed automatic transmission system and a six-speed manual transmission system.

What is the price of the Toyota GR86?

The new Toyota GR86 is slated to come with an estimated starting price of $36,000. The price can go up to $40,500. However, there can be a variation in the international prices.

When will the Toyota GR86 be released?

The manufacturer has not made any official announcement regarding the exact release date of the new Toyota GR86. However, a statement in BestCarWeb indicates that Toyota will launch the car towards the end of 2024 or early 2025. Production will commence in-house in the manufacturer’s Gunma factory.

What is the size of the 2025 Toyota GR86?

Going by the details on BestCarWeb, the overall length of the Toyota GR86 is likely to be 4400mm. This means that the car will be around 173 inches long. The vehicle will have a width of 1800mm (71 inches) and a height of 1300mm (51.2). The GR86 will come with a wheelbase of 2600mm (102.3 inches) and sport an overall weight of 1350kg.