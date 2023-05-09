2025 Volkswagen ID.7 Electric Wagon Spotted Testing for the First Time

After the launch of its Volkswagen ID.7 in sedan form, the automaker is now working on its 2025 Volkswagen ID.7 as an electric wagon.

Spy photos of the wagon were leaked recently portraying the wagon to be similar to the manufacturer’s concept car Space Vizzion highlighted at the LA Auto Show way back in 2020.

2025 Volkswagen ID.7 Exteriors and Interiors

Although the spy shots are camouflaged, they indicate that the upcoming VW ID.7 will be a wagon version of the present sedan. The wagon will have a similar design as that of the sedan on the front and back with a few changes. The sloping sportback will be done away with and the car will have a typical wagon silhouette. The rear wheels and door handles of the car appear to be identical to that of the concept car.

While the taillights and headlights appear covered, the car is likely to have full-width LED units. The rear section is bound to be taller and the roofline will be designed in the 2025 Volkswagen ID.7 when compared to the sedan variant resulting in extended cargo space. The wagon will also be a tad longer than the sedan.

The interiors of the new wagon and the present sedan are expected to be alike. A spy shot indicates that the car will sport a large 15-inch touchscreen. There will also be the manufacturer’s typical smart air vents to support the climate system. The cargo space and legroom in the upcoming wagon will also most probably be more than in the wagon while the headroom for the rear seat passengers is a bit less.

Volkswagen ID.7 Engine Specifications

The Volkswagen ID.7 will ride on the upgraded MEB architecture and a dedicated EV platform with the battery and powertrain options of the sedan. The car is expected to have lower EPA-rated range than the sedan because of its less aerodynamic shape. The wagon may be available as both all-wheel drive and rear-drive models and the fastest model may reach 60mph in as less as 5 seconds.

The car is likely to house a 77kWh battery pack that the manufacturer used in the ID.4. There is a possibility that the manufacturer will later offer a bigger 86kWh battery for the all-wheel drive dual motor variant of the wagon.

When will the Volkswagen ID.7 electric wagon be released?

The Volkswagen ID.7 electric wagon is expected to arrive at dealerships in the United States as a 2025 model in late 2024. The car will be tagged as a 2025 model by the manufacturer.

What is the price of the 2025 Volkswagen ID.7?

The 2025 Volkswagen ID.7 will have a price ranging between $45,000 and $50,000. However, it is too late to ascertain that this is the exact price range and there is a possibility that there may be a revision in the price tag.

Image Credits: AUTOBLOG